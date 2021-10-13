Fishing Gear: Fish Monkey Yeti Fleece Balaclava

As we start this journey into fall, the struggle can be real. What struggle you ask? Resisting the urge to put the poles and boat away and head into the woods!. Those who resist this urge can be treated to one of the best times to have a pole in hand. Fall hands down can be the best times to be on the water. Fish have the feed bags strapped on with the goal of adding that “freshman 15” for those long winter months. Fish will be moving and congregating on structures to help assist with this task. Add Winnebago being a mostly flat basin lake where fish spend good parts of the year roaming, puts the advantage in the fisherman’s corner.

