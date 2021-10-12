Nicki Minaj Puts On Cape To Defend Jesy Nelson After She Was Called Out For “Blackfishing,” Twitter Reacts

Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj released their new collaboration titled “Boyz” on Oct. 8, and at first, fans thought it was the ultimate bop. However, after seeing the music video, which dropped the same day, fans quickly took to Twitter to criticize Nelson for Blackfishing, which is a term used to describe the phenomenon of non-Black influencers or public figures using tools like bronzer, tanning, cosmetic surgery or photo-editing to appear Black or mixed race. As Health points out, it was coined by hip-hop journalist Wanna Thompson. Following fan feedback, Nelson took to Instagram Live on Oct. 11 and said her intention was “never, ever to offend people of color.” However, Nicki Minaj defended Nelson against accusations of Blackfishing — and her doing so had fans upset.

