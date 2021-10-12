Nicki Minaj Puts On Cape To Defend Jesy Nelson After She Was Called Out For “Blackfishing,” Twitter Reacts
Nicki Minaj continues to make Barbz’s jobs even more challenging when it comes to defending her. Chatter around Nicki Minaj simmered down after the ballsy tweet that had her looking like a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic. The Queens rapper is back in the headlines after deciding to die on a hill protecting former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson after she was called out for “blackfishing” and cultural appropriation in the video for her new super-mid single “Boyz.”wzakcleveland.com
