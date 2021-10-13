Smarty Alert: Mark your calendar for Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker Dec. 3-26

Feel the magic in the air as the Charlotte Ballet celebrates its return to the Belk Theater for Nutcracker this December after a year hiatus due to COVID-19! Reserve your seats now to see costumes that sparkle, fairies that twirl in the Land of Sweets, and the party that you can’t miss. Whether you’ve enjoyed this holiday classic once or one hundred times, don’t miss this magical version of Clara’s timeless story set to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score performed by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. It’s the can’t-miss-show of the season!