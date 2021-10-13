USDA Invests $15 Million to Construct a Regional Water Distribution System in Northwest Missouri
COLUMBIA, MO, Oct. 12, 2021 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas announced that the USDA is investing an additional $15,018,000 to Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission for the development of a regional water distribution system. This funding brings USDA’s total investment for this project to $46,945,210.www.northwestmoinfo.com
