Missouri State

USDA Invests $15 Million to Construct a Regional Water Distribution System in Northwest Missouri

 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, MO, Oct. 12, 2021 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas announced that the USDA is investing an additional $15,018,000 to Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission for the development of a regional water distribution system. This funding brings USDA’s total investment for this project to $46,945,210.

