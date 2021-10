Supply chain issues continue to impact the world, pushing President Joe Biden to get West Coast ports to operate on a 24/7 basis. Todd Leebow, CEO at Majestic Steel USA, joined Cheddar to talk about how supply chain issues are affecting the steel industry, noting that there have been 12 months of continuous rising costs only plateauing recently. "There's uncertainty in terms of where it will go from here," he said. "But costs are definitely elevated, and that was because of the supply chain disruption. There just wasn't enough steel to feed the demand coming out of the pandemic." Leebow explained that there's still some uncertainty going forward regarding cost and demand linked with the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the auto industry.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO