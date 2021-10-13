CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Move Over Day Is October 16, 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, October 16, 2021, has been designated National Move Over Day to remind drivers to help protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road. In 2020, three people were killed and 51 injured in the 231 traffic crashes involving parked emergency vehicles displaying emergency lights. Preliminary statistics indicate there have been 168 traffic crashes resulting in one person being killed and 46 injured thus far in 2021.

kttn.com

Saturday is “National Move Over Day” to remind drivers to protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road

Saturday, October 16, 2021, has been designated National Move Over Day to remind drivers to help protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road. In 2020, three people were killed and 51 injured in the 231 traffic crashes involving parked emergency vehicles displaying emergency lights. Preliminary statistics indicate there have been 168 traffic crashes resulting in one person being killed and 46 injured thus far in 2021.
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania First Responders Sounding The Alarm Ahead Of National Move Over Day

BOOTHWYN, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania first responders are sounding the alarm ahead of national Move Over Day. They say when people violate the Move Over Law, lives are at risk. At Friday’s event, there were two firefighters that survived the deadly crash on I-76 earlier this summer that killed firefighter Thomas Royds and injured a handful of others responding to a separate crash. The driver in that incident, Jacqueline Walker,  is facing third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle charges. AAA says more than 90% of first responders polled said they had one near miss or felt their life was threatened, and 30% said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Missouri State
FOX 11 and 41

National Slow Down and Move Over Day reminds drivers of deadly consequences for failing to do just that

PASCO, WA – Emergency personnel, firefighters, towing trucks, Washington State Patrol, local police, and local sheriffs, all gathered at the Hapo Center in Pasco today for a parade to commemorate National Slow Down and Move Over Day. This day reminds drivers to keep watch of emergency personnel helping others on the side of the road, or else it can be deadly.
WASHINGTON STATE
WTAJ

State officials remind drivers of move over law ahead of awareness day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) and the Pennsylvania State Police remind motorists to move over or slow down ahead of “National Move Over Awareness Day.” Held on the third Saturday of October each year, the day highlights the importance of safe driving through emergency response areas. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKTV

National Move Over Day spreads awareness about traffic safety law

Ahead of National Move Over Day on Saturday, AAA and other local community partners are urging people to follow the rules of the road to protect roadside workers and emergency responders. The Slow Down, Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move into the other lane when passing...
TRAFFIC
KRDO News Channel 13

9 hospitalized in head-on crash in Monument; alcohol, marijuana suspected as a factor

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol say a driver collided head-on with another vehicle on I-25 early this morning. The driver was driving the wrong way, going southbound toward northbound I-25 traffic. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near mile marker 162 on I-25, which is near to the The post 9 hospitalized in head-on crash in Monument; alcohol, marijuana suspected as a factor appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
WSAZ

Truck goes airborne toward creek, driver killed during accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a crash in Kanawha County, dispatchers confirm Friday afternoon. The single vehicle crash happened at Campbells Creek Drive and Stone Acres Road in Campbells Creek. According to police, a pickup truck traveling north went off the right side of the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOLF

Hazleton Police charge road work flagger

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Hazleton Police Department has released information regarding a man pulling out a firearm during an argument- Police say a delivery driver called and reported that while he was traveling on Church St. in the area of Hemlock St. when he was stopped for road work.
HAZLETON, PA
georgiahealthnews.com

Patient found collapsed on sidewalk in front of hospital

A man who apparently left Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Thursday collapsed on the sidewalk in front of the hospital and was returned to the hospital’s ER by ambulance, according to the Conyers Police Department. Conyers Deputy Chief of Police Scott Freeman said the man, who appeared to be in his mid-60s, was reportedly escorted out of the hospital by hospital security around 10 a.m. Thursday. Freeman said the man still had medical tubing connected to his body and was lying on the sidewalk unresponsive when police arrived shortly after 11 a.m.
CONYERS, GA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Firefighters respond to third-alarm fire in Lawrenceville

This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Pouring more than 1,000 gallons of water a minute on a three-alarm fire late Saturday, crews battled flames in the 200 block of Ater Way in Lawrenceville. The fire was pushed to three alarms “mostly for manpower,” Public...
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
northwestmoinfo.com

U-turn Blamed For Ray County Crash Monday Evening

A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Ray County crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on State Highway 13, north of 116th Street, as a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Excelsior Springs female drove southbound. Troopers say another southbound vehicle driven by 47-year-old Raymore...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Man Arrested in Chillicothe on Warrant

A man was arrested on drug charges in Chillicothe. At 11:53 pm, Officers arrested a 50-year-old male on an active warrant out of Platte County for possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of N. Washington St. The suspect was transported to the Police Department where he posted the required 10% of $5,000.00.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Multiple Search Warrants Served in Clinton County

A joint effort between several law enforcement agencies served two warrants in Clinton County on Friday for property and potential drug crimes. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Gower Police Department, Lathrop Police Department and Plattsburg Police Department combined efforts to recover potential stolen property and drug paraphernalia. Officers say they were also able to gain intelligence information into other criminal activity.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Traffic Stop Ends in Arrest with Assist from K-9 in Chillicothe

A K-9 assist at a traffic stop in Chillicothe ended in the arrest of two people. AT 1:56 pm, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ryan Ln. and S. Washington St. The K-9 Enoch was utilized during the stop and Officers arrested a 33-year-old male and 26-year-old female for possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Accident Involving Semi in Holt County

There was an accident Sunday morning involving a semi in Holt County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 51-year-old Hure L. Batiste of Rapid City, South Dakota suffered a minor injury after leaving the east side of I-29 while he was heading north at 10:39 am. He returned to the shoulder...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Teen Injured Overturning Into Creek in Monday Crash

Troopers report a Cameron teen suffered injuries in a Monday morning crash in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Southeast Irwin Road, five miles northwest of Cameron, as a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Cameron woman drove southbound. Authorities say the teen traveled off...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

DeKalb Driver Injured in Rollover Accident

A DeKalb resident was injured in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Buchanan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Harrison R. Lofland was northbound on Highway JJ, 3 miles north of DeKalb when he travelled off the east side of the roadway. Lofland overcorrected,. causing the...
MISSOURI STATE

