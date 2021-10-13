National Move Over Day Is October 16, 2021

BOOTHWYN, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania first responders are sounding the alarm ahead of national Move Over Day. They say when people violate the Move Over Law, lives are at risk. At Friday’s event, there were two firefighters that survived the deadly crash on I-76 earlier this summer that killed firefighter Thomas Royds and injured a handful of others responding to a separate crash. The driver in that incident, Jacqueline Walker, is facing third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle charges. AAA says more than 90% of first responders polled said they had one near miss or felt their life was threatened, and 30% said...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO