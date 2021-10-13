National Move Over Day Is October 16, 2021
Saturday, October 16, 2021, has been designated National Move Over Day to remind drivers to help protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road. In 2020, three people were killed and 51 injured in the 231 traffic crashes involving parked emergency vehicles displaying emergency lights. Preliminary statistics indicate there have been 168 traffic crashes resulting in one person being killed and 46 injured thus far in 2021.www.northwestmoinfo.com
