CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Exploryst Offers Colorado Adventures for Coloradans With Disabilities

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Like so many mothers, Angela Wilson struggles with convincing her child to ditch the screen and get outside. The Thornton woman describes her son, Samuel, as a typical twelve-year-old, more interested in video games than outdoor activities, but she knows that having adventures in the real world will be beneficial in the end, even if he’d rather play with his iPad now. “You learn so much about yourself going places, seeing new things, experiencing new things,” Wilson says.

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Durango Adventures and Zipline, Colorado

The Centennial State is all about the great outdoors, but between adventures the great indoors is important, too. These hotels – bookable with Culture Trip – should keep you comfy and dry while you plan your next big day out in Colorado. Durango’s denizens often say they chose to live...
COLORADO STATE
seattlepi.com

Mountain escapes for fall family adventure in Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming

Snow sports may be what first comes to mind when thinking of an adventurous mountain getaway, yet autumn can be an appealing time to take advantage of off-peak pricing at hotels and resorts. If your leisure travel wish list this season includes scenic hikes and cycling, or cozy accommodations with...
ARIZONA STATE
94.3 The X

Coloradans Are a Bunch of Lightweights When It Comes to Booze

First off, let me say that after living here for a little over a year, I agree AND disagree with this study. I mostly disagree, and here's why. Firstly, I disagree with it because I've seen some pretty incredible drinking performances by some locals since I've been out here. But, at the same time, I kind of get it, because I've noticed what a lightweight I've become, especially during my first few months out here, because of the effect the altitude plays in getting drunker faster. I've since enhanced my tolerance a bit, but I can still certainly notice the difference from drinking at a higher altitude.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
5280.com

Colorado Adaptive Athletes Climb Cotopaxi Volcano for Disability Rights

A mountaineering mission led by Coloradans is raising funds to support individuals with amputation needs. Paralympian Lacey Henderson was devastated when she wasn’t chosen to represent the United States in track and field at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games this summer. Henderson lives and trains in the Mile High City, where she had her leg amputated above the knee at age nine. The life-saving procedure was performed after a rare soft tissue tumor was identified in the joint. Fortunately, she grew up with excellent prosthetic care, enabling her to pursue a collegiate cheerleading scholarship at the University of Denver, as well as track and field after she graduated.
COLORADO STATE
Only In Colorado

The North Pole Train Ride In Colorado That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure

You better watch out, you better not cry; You better not pout, I’m telling you why; Santa Claus is coming to town…on a train! Yes, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will be making his way to the Centennial State, so grab your tickets now for this North Pole train ride in Colorado that will take you […] The post The North Pole Train Ride In Colorado That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
wspa.com

Flying Rabbit Adventures

Downtown Greenville just got a whole lot more adventurous. You do not expect to find 58 obstacles right here close to the urban center of downtown, but that is what Flying Rabbit Adventures offers and is now open. Jamarcus takes us there!
GREENVILLE, SC
Open Road 4Two

Passion for Adventure

Exploring Red Rock Canyon State ParkOpen Road 4Two. “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Video Game#Physical Disabilities#Exploryst#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
Fatherly

12 Epic Stroller Adventures

This story was produced in partnership with Thule. Having a kid in a stroller can feel limiting for nature-loving parents who are used to scrambling over boulders, hiking the steepest trails, and devoting entire weekends to excursions in the great outdoors. But just because you’re bringing a kid in a stroller along doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the epic sights and sounds of nature. That’s because some of the best destinations for nature lovers in the United States have trails that are easily accessible to parents pushing kids in strollers.
TRAVEL
Aspen Daily News

Jailed Coloradans waiting longer for competency services

Two years ago, Colorado made a promise: No one should have to wait in jail — before they’re convicted of anything — for more than 28 days for mental health restoration if they’ve been deemed incompetent to stand trial. But currently 347 people have been either awaiting pretrial evaluations or...
COLORADO STATE
vegas24seven.com

Lake Mead Mohave Adventures Offers Discounted Houseboat Rentals During its “Secret Season”

LAKE MEAD MOHAVE ADVENTURES ANNOUNCES START OF “SECRET SEASON” FOR BOATERS, OUTDOOR ENTHUSIASTS. Discounted Boat Rentals, Perfect Fall Weather, Secluded Coves. Just in time for cooler fall temperatures, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures (LMMA) announces the start of its “Secret Season” for boaters and outdoor enthusiasts. Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina and Callville Bay Marina are now offering discounted houseboat rentals for guests seeking to enjoy the refreshing waters of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave and autumn’s perfect weather.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
coloradopolitics.com

State offering up to $250k for a leg up to Colorado's emerging industries

State government has some big bucks to support big ideas to accelerate the commercialization and innovation of advanced industries technologies and companies. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday morning that the application period is open for the state's Advanced Industries Business Accelerator Grant. Companies or...
COLORADO STATE
bizjournals

Colorado outdoor coworking space offers Wi-Fi and mountain views (Photos)

Denver office workers looking for a unique coworking space had the opportunity to work remotely this week — very remote, in Moffat County in northwest Colorado. St. Louis-based beer giant Anheuser-Busch's brand Busch Light created a pop-up outdoor workspace called TreeWork near Craig that combines strong Wi-Fi and the great outdoors. Open through Friday, Busch Light said it received more than 500 applications to work there, including some from Denver, which is nearly 200 miles away.
COLORADO STATE
wgvunews.org

Adventure Point

Outdoor adventure center Adventure Pointe hosts Fall Harvest Days this weekend, talking today to Director Kimberlee Manor. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

G Adventures Expands United States of Adventure Collection

With the announcement that the United States will reopen to international travel this coming November, G Adventures is unveiling its expanded United States of Adventure collection globally. The additional 13 newly-developed tours double the size of the collection, which was initially launched in February 2021 for domestic travellers, and now offers 28 trip options to national and Navajo Nation parks in the United States.
TRAVEL
KRDO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks Coloradans to stay bear aware heading into winter season

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO)-- A drop in bear sightings this year indicates a bountiful season for natural food crops for bears. Between April 1st and October first of this year, there were 3,130 bear sightings across the state, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. During that same timeframe last year, there were 4,412 sightings. Now, wildlife officers are calling on Coloradans to make sure they don't have anything on their properties that can draw a bear in.
COLORADO STATE
the-journal.com

Colorado ski resort offers a $49+ chance to skip the lift line, triggering a skier backlash

Powdr, the owner of Copper Mountain, Eldora and nine other resorts, likely thought its Fast Tracks program unveiled this week would be a defining perk in the increasingly competitive resort industry. The so-called “premium experience” program offers fast-access, beat-the-crowds lift lanes at Copper, Utah’s Snowbird, Oregon’s Mount Bachelor and Vermont’s...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Adventure East: An adventure in your own backyard

SUNDERLAND — Brian Pearson has been organizing nature escapes ever since he moved to Santiago, Chile, in 2003 and founded his own travel company to get people outdoors. All these years later, he’s bringing his know-how to western Massachusetts with Adventure East, a Sunderland-based business that offers outdoor activities including paddling, biking, hiking, yoga and farm-to-table dining to connect locals with nature.
SUNDERLAND, MA
rockydailynews.com

Cash aid reduced poverty in Colorado, nation during pandemic

Early in the pandemic, after Graciela Flores’ husband lost his job, the couple was so broke they could scarcely afford to put gas in their car. It was easy for her to picture where things were headed: food stamps, no new school supplies for their three kids, debt on the phone and water bills. Entry into a cycle of extreme poverty they had worked hard to avoid.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy