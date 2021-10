The Minimally Invasive Urology Institute at The Miriam Hospital is pleased to offer incomparable urologic care throughout Southeastern New England. We understand that our patients’ experience goes beyond excellent clinical care: all of our services focus on the patient every step of the way. We focus on the whole person, striving to meet each patient’s unique needs throughout the process. We have brought together urologic surgeons, oncologists, nephrologists, registered nurses, dietitians, physical therapists and clinical social workers and have developed a comprehensive Institute that is unparalleled in our region. Our interdisciplinary team, specially trained in urology, works with patients from diagnosis to treatment to follow-up care, offering specialized, comprehensive high quality care for common and complex urologic diseases.

PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI ・ 10 DAYS AGO