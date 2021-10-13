CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Nylon Consulting Is Hiring A TikTok Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

By Winnie Liu
fashionista.com
 5 days ago

Nylon Consulting is looking for a TikTok Intern to manage a holiday gift guide TikTok for the agency. This is a fun, dynamic and fast past role - you will be immersed in all things holiday gifts from our agency’s clients and will learn about content creation and strategic marketing. This role will execute against a strategy that our team has formulated, but will also come to the table with ideas based on what is trending on the platform and what we are seeing success with.

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after treatment for infection

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Southern California hospital Sunday morning, the physician overseeing the doctors treating him said. The former president was admitted for a non-COVID-related infection earlier this week. Dr. Alpesh Amin, executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement that...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in row over spying

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians in a row over spying. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that in return, staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be...
MILITARY
CBS News

1st-ever "Earthshot Prize" winners announced as Prince William gives planet-saving innovators a boost

London — Some of the world's biggest celebrities joined Britain's Prince William in London on Sunday night for first-ever "Earthshot Prize" awards ceremony. The award, created by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was inspired by John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" pledge to get Americans on the moon. The Earthshot is also designed to inspire innovation — but not to reach the heavens. The Earthshot is a bid to keep the planet we currently inhabit liveable for future generations.
INDIA
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Studios reach deal with film and TV crews to avoid looming strike

An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Internship#Nylon Consulting Is#Pinterest#Skillsets#Basic Graphic#Canva#Adobe Premiere Highly#Sprout Social
Reuters

WNBA-Sky beat Mercury to claim first championship

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Chicago Sky came from behind to beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 and win the best-of-five finals series 3-1 on Sunday, earning the franchise its first championship. The Mercury looked poised to force a Game Five when they took a 14-point lead late in the third...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy