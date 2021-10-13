Nylon Consulting Is Hiring A TikTok Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Nylon Consulting is looking for a TikTok Intern to manage a holiday gift guide TikTok for the agency. This is a fun, dynamic and fast past role - you will be immersed in all things holiday gifts from our agency’s clients and will learn about content creation and strategic marketing. This role will execute against a strategy that our team has formulated, but will also come to the table with ideas based on what is trending on the platform and what we are seeing success with.