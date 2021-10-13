Nylon Consulting Is Hiring A TikTok Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)
Nylon Consulting is looking for a TikTok Intern to manage a holiday gift guide TikTok for the agency. This is a fun, dynamic and fast past role - you will be immersed in all things holiday gifts from our agency’s clients and will learn about content creation and strategic marketing. This role will execute against a strategy that our team has formulated, but will also come to the table with ideas based on what is trending on the platform and what we are seeing success with.fashionista.com
Comments / 0