NC State's Kevin Keatts, Manny Bates, and Jericole Hellems answered questions from the media at the ACC Kickoff. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the press conference. Coach, this is for you. I'm sure it's a fair assessment to say that in terms of the national scope, NC State has been the perennial bronze medalist in the triangle ACC teams. With Coach Williams retired and Coach Krzyzewski on his way out the door, no disrespect intended to Coach Davis or Coach Scheyer, but do you see this as a prime opportunity to kind of shift the hierarchy in the region and by consequence the conference?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO