View more in
By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M AgriLife Service collecting private well water samples Oct. 13, 8 a.m. and, 9 a.m. Results available Oct. 15. Contact your local County Extension Office. The Pumkin Patch and the Maker’s Market, Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 901/903 W. Goodwin, Pleasanton. Family Fun at George Farms, every Saturday and...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Pleasanton Express

Vintage in Verdi intros

Well, Kathryn Jasik, aka Kate, has started the vendor intros for the upcoming Greatest Show in South Texas known as Vintage in Verdi. This will be their ninth year. The dates are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4. For those on social media she has posted pictures on the Vintage in Verdi page. For those who don’t have social media I will be sharing this year’s vendors with you each week leading up to the show.
MUSIC
Pleasanton Express

Three-day ‘Ofrenda Exhibit’ planned in Oct.

The Certified Local Government Committee of the Atascosa County Historical Commission is planning a three-day “Ofrenda Exhibit” at the end of October. The free event will take place at the Lonnie Gillespie Memorial Annex cafeteria, 25 E. Fifth St. in Leming. The public is invited to attend. Authentic, Dia de...
LEMING, TX
Pleasanton Express

CCSCT raffle fundraiser

The annual fundraiser is underway, for Community Council of South Central Texas (CCSCT). Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25. To purchase tickets, visit the local CCSCT office at 1220 Simmons Ave. in Jourdanton or call 830-767-2019. Their goal is to sell at least 300 tickets for the...
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa Feast of Thanksgiving

In the true spirit of Thanksgiving, Democrat County Chairwoman Julie Hilberg and Republican County Chairman Wayne Vaughn are co-hosting a free Thanksgiving Day Dinner for any residents of Atascosa County. This is a bi-partisan, non-political event. The City of Jourdanton has donated the use of their Community Center at 1101...
JOURDANTON, TX
State
Texas State
Pleasanton Express

Come get Merry on Main

The 2021 Merry on Main committee is busy preparing for the annual two-day Christmas festival held at the Pleasanton River Park, Dec. 3 and downtown Historic Pleasanton, Dec. 4. This two-day annual Christmas event has something for everyone– local craft and retail vendors, food trucks, live music, carolers, children’s events,...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Purchase poker tickets, support scholarships

Editor’s note: The article in the Oct. 13, 2021, issue of the Pleasanton Express stated an incorrect location for the Constable Percy Medina Scholarship Poker Tournament. The correct location is the St. Andrew Catholic Church Hall. The Inaugural CPM Poker Tournament benefiting the Constable Percy Medina Memorial Scholarship fund will...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

The TAT Studio celebrates grand opening

The Tat Studio held their grand opening ceremony on Oct. 3. Over 40 people attended to see the ribbon cutting. The new studio, located at 1342 W. Goodwin St., is family and veteranowned. As the number of customers increased, Owner Paul Gibson said they needed to find a bigger building. The passion for creating art also had an impact. However, getting the property came with some challenges.
PLEASANTON, TX
beachcomber.news

Spruced Up

CHILDREN FROM THE BLUFF HEIGHTS COMMUNITY spruced up a roundabout at Vista Street and Orizaba Avenue by tending to its foliage and then decorating it with Halloween items during a community project Sunday, Sept. 26. With help from parents and adults, children put up signs for Halloween, pumpkin vines made of construction paper and a homemade wooden fence, giving a treat to those who go around the circle. To the left of the Bluff Heights sign stands William, and to the right, Tyler. In the front row from left to right is Emmett, Sylas, Linnea and Elijah. Parents and adults stand in the background including Bluff Heights Neighborhood Association President Donna Sievers and her husband Lee Apel.
KIDS
KDRV

Medford antique show opens for the weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Fall Medford Armory Antiques & Vintage Sale Benefiting DOGS For Better LIVES takes place Saturday, October 16 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, October 17 from 10am to 4pm. Admission is $6.00 with FREE return and FREE parking. The Medford Armory is located at 1701 South...
MEDFORD, OR
Pleasanton Express

Leming VFD Fundraiser

The Leming Volunteer Fire Department is having a brisket plate fundraiser this Sunday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Leming Fire Station. The $10 plate includes silced brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans, pickles, onions and a slice of bread. The Leming Fire Station is located at 6075 FM 1470...
LEMING, TX
Pleasanton Express

Sisters

I will never be lonely because I have a sister. Katie, my only sister and my older sister, and I are each other’s favorite people. Our collective and historic memories and experiences bind us in a way that is impossible to experience with any other human. From taking baths together as children to both being present as our parents took their last breaths and all that crazy life we lived in between, we are bound.
PLEASANTON, TX
