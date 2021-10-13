CHILDREN FROM THE BLUFF HEIGHTS COMMUNITY spruced up a roundabout at Vista Street and Orizaba Avenue by tending to its foliage and then decorating it with Halloween items during a community project Sunday, Sept. 26. With help from parents and adults, children put up signs for Halloween, pumpkin vines made of construction paper and a homemade wooden fence, giving a treat to those who go around the circle. To the left of the Bluff Heights sign stands William, and to the right, Tyler. In the front row from left to right is Emmett, Sylas, Linnea and Elijah. Parents and adults stand in the background including Bluff Heights Neighborhood Association President Donna Sievers and her husband Lee Apel.

KIDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO