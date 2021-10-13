CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Renew your 10-year brand

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a livestock or beef cattle producer who currently has a registered brand, it is time to reregister with the county. Even if recently registered, all brands, marks and tattoos now registered with any county clerk in Texas expired Aug. 30, 2021. Not only do brands help to...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Expanding your brand while recruiting future employees

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — More than 100 small businesses and companies from the region that are looking to hire employees went back to basics for West Texas A&M University’s annual Career Expo and Job Fair. Many are using a unique approach for recruiting in order to help fill the gaps during uncertain times in the job market.
CANYON, TX
Tufts Daily

Brands who deserve your dollars: Nynne

This week’s brand, Nynne, is more upscale and expensive than the brands highlighted thus far, but the company’s approach to sustainability is unique since it outlines eight clear focus groups. This tactic makes the sustainability objective clearer for the company itself, but it also helps the brand be more transparent with consumers, because they will have a better understanding of how Nynne is approaching sustainability.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Brand to Watch: Coyuchi CEO on Organic Cotton, Renewal and Resale

When luxury bedding company Coyuchi launched 30 years ago, it had few peers in the business of making products with organic cotton. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Inman.com

Best tips for keeping your brand organically authentic

In the above session from Connect Now, Tiffany Curry of BHHS Tiffany Curry & Co. REALTORS and Josh Woodward of McGraw REALTORS discuss the importance of branding and authenticity in real estate and your approach to your clients. Included in this session:. How you should think about your brand right...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
makeuseof.com

10 Personal Branding Tips to Brand Yourself the Right Way

Personal branding is essential for marketing your talent to the world. Which, in an increasingly competitive world, makes it essential to learn how to get personal branding right. Personal branding helps individuals to communicate their value to potential clients. It creates a unique identity for yourself and represents you as...
MARKETING
bigeasymagazine.com

How To Ace Video Storytelling for Your Brand?

In the extremely competitive world we live in today, a unique story that connects with people is the best form of marketing. This is why more and more brands rely on a video production company to develop a video ad that connects with their audience and conveys the brand story accurately. However, to achieve this, video storytelling should be perfect, and here’s how you can do that.
MARKETING
thenevadaview.com

7 Benefits of Perfecting Your Personal Brand

Perfecting your personal brand will affect how both leads and customers will interact with your business. It’ll also influence how successful you are in your industry. For this reason, it’s never been more important to practice effective personal brand ideas. This way, you can become an industry leader, boost your...
ECONOMY
AccountingWEB

Optimize Your Employer Brand to Attract Top Talent

It's being called the "Great Resignation." In 2020, the pandemic brought into clear focus what today’s workers value: work-life balance, working remotely and a shared cultural fit. Not all employers recognized this swing—but they are feeling the effects of it. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, four million...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Cattle#Livestock#Tattoos#Previouslyrecorded Brands#Atascosa County Extension#The County Clerk
ceoworld.biz

Keep Your Company’s Brand Fresh with a Rebrand

Savvy business owners are aware of the importance for a brand to remain relevant and fresh to continue catching the eye of consumers. One of the best ways to achieve this goal is by rebranding when existing designs start feeling stale. Rebranding allows companies to re-emphasize the ideas and culture...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

10 Ways to Leverage Awards and Accolades to Improve Your Online Brand

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Winning an award is a momentous occasion for any business or entrepreneur — and certainly cause to share with everyone you know. But this win doesn’t just have to be about celebration; it’s also a great opportunity to raise your brand’s status in the eyes of your customers.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
AFP

Less product, same price: 'Shrinkflation" hits US shoppers

More air in that bag of chips? Fewer flakes in your cereal box? You're not imagining it: "Shrinkflation," a tactic used by industry to hide price increases, is back in vogue. Facing the post-pandemic inflationary surge, partly fueled by bottlenecks in global supply and trouble finding workers, companies are under more pressure to deal with rising costs. Consumer advocate Edgar Dworsky, who has followed the phenomenon he calls downsizing for quarter of a century, says he has identified dozens of products in recent months that have seen sneaky price increases. He found goods ranging from Charmin toilet paper rolls to Cheerios cereal, to Royal Canin canned cat food, where the size or weight has shrunk, but the price remains the same.
RETAIL
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Department of Forestry, Timber Brand Renewal

The Oregon Department of Forestry wants to remind timber operators that their state-registered log brands must be renewed between Oct. 18 and Dec. 31, 2021. Log brands are used to identify forest products. Forest products must be impressed with a registered log brand design when being transported on public highways of Oregon. There are currently over 3,500 registered log brand owners with approximately 10,000 log brands.
ECONOMY
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa Livestock reports

Note: In this report, the first set of numbers in each line represents the weight range. The second set of numbers represents the price range per cwt. For more information, visit www.atascosalivestockexchange.com. Date of Sale. 9/21/21. Steers-Med. & Lg. 200-300 lb. $140-190 300-400 lb. $135-165 400-500 lb. $130-163 500-600 lb....
ATASCOSA, TX
manofmany.com

10 Most Valuable Brands in the World for 2021

Money really does talk. Despite an unprecedented economic decline over the past 12 months, the world’s most valuable brands have continued to rake in the cash, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Market research and equity database Kantar BrandZ has revealed the 10 most valuable brands in the world for 2021 and it’s big tech that has come out on top. While you’d expect to see high-fashion houses and luxury carmakers adorn the higher placings, this year strengthened the new age of technology, with global brands Amazon and Facebook coming out on top. So how much are the big wigs really worth?
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy