Every year, we ask our opinionated readers to tell us about their favorite people, places and things in the Springfield area. Over the decades we've been doing this, we've continued to tweak both the process and the results issue to try to keep things fresh and interesting, and of course, the votes tend to reflect current trends. Last year, the category that received the most votes was TV personality, thanks to a show of community support for Joe Crain after he departed Channel 20. This year, we can only assume that people are eating their feelings during the pandemic as all 10 of the most popular categories are food-related, including best bakery, dessert and doughnut shop. The best place to go downtown involved getting food (Old Capitol Farmers Market) and both winners in the best new business categories were restaurants (Biscuits & Brunch and Jerk Shop Go).

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO