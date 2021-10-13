Featured New Visiting Faculty: Silvino Moreira

Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity. I attended St. Olaf (in Norway) for my undergraduate work, where I focused on philosophy and political science and women’s studies, and because I’d studied over there, I went on to join the Peace Corps. And this was the time that the wall was coming down. I was placed in a remote village in Hungary where no one spoke my language. I loved teaching there so much, and I loved languages. So I decided to study linguistics at Iowa State University right after that experience. Then I had about 20 years of teaching at various colleges and universities across the United States. I also taught at Microsoft. But then after all of those 20 years, I decided to go to Michigan Technological University for my Ph.D., which was in rhetoric, theory and culture.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO