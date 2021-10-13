CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Featured New Visiting Faculty: Silvino Moreira

University of Florida
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Silvino Moreira is an agronomist from the Federal University of Lavras (UFLA). He received his M.S. and Ph.D. in soils and plant nutrition from the Luiz de Queiroz College of Agriculture (ESALQ/USP -University of São Paulo). In 2002, he was one of the founders of the ReHAgro Company –...

