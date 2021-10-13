What's IGN Crushing On S03E07: Adventures in Becoming an AI (w/ Stephen Nagel & Dean Ravell)
In episode 7 of season 3, we chatted to filmmakers Stephen Nagel & Dean Ravell from BTG Films about their latest short film MIA&I. MIA&I tells the story of a woman’s struggle to hold on to who she is in the midst of an unraveling relationship with her new robotic companion. We also chatted about going back to the cinema, what new movies we’re looking forward to watching, the Ted Lasso finale, and the House of Dragon trailer.za.ign.com
