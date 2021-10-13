CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion Continues To Take A Leading Role On ‘Our Kind Of People’ Episode 4

By Samjah Iman
praisedc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fashion and the plot on Our Kind of People continue to keep us on the edge of our seat and this week’s episode did not disappoint. Although the characters kept it a little more casual this time, there still were some style moments that peaked our interests. Pictured above is Yaya DaCosta’s character (Angela Vaughn) sporting a business casual get-up. The costume designer of the show, Jimmy Hawkins, kept it professional for this look but added a bit of jazz with Angela’s embroidered “Love You” skirt. We absolutely love how Angela keeps making statements with her ensembles, and this skirt speaks directly to Angela’s journey. If you zero in on the plaid skirt, you can see the lines in the print that match her top perfectly. Her short blazer set the look off, and the accessories were kept to a minimum which allowed the skirt to take center stage.

