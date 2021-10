The NFL has reportedly found no other emails similar to those sent by Jon Gruden as part of the data collected in a workplace investigation into the Washington Football Team. Barry Wilner of The Associated Press cited an AP source familiar with the investigation and the emails as saying that no other current league or team personnel used racist, homophobic or misogynistic language similar to what Gruden used. The source added that the league did not find any problems “anywhere near what you saw with Jon Gruden,” but did not elaborate on whether there may have been other issues.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO