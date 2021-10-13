CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Bridge pulls ahead early, beats Battle in Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals

By Chris Blake
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Bridge and Battle squared off in the Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Bruins won 7-1. The Spartans, playing as the road team despite hosting the tournament, jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning after a leadoff double from Chelsea Gleba. After that, it...

KOMU

Best friends off the field and coaches compete for the first time

Hallsville football head coach Justin Conyers and California football head coach Seth Womack have known each other since college and played against one another for the first time as head coaches Friday. From the field at Westminster College to the fields of Class 2 high school football. From living in...
HALLSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge to sport a new defensive look in homecoming game

Coach Van Vanatta knew something had to change. After giving up 59 points to Liberty last week, the Rock Bridge football team sat down with its coach to discuss how to get out of a two-game slump. The Bruins’ solution? Get some of their better players on both sides of...
HIGH SCHOOL
Boonville Daily News

Lady Pirates JV softball drops DH against Rock Bridge

The Boonville Lady Pirates JV softball team dropped a doubleheader Monday night in Columbia, losing to the Rock Bridge Bruins by the scores of 12-4 and 16-1. While the Lady Pirates JV dropped to 9-6 after the two losses, head coach Caitlin Pendergraft said each time the girls take the field to play good teams like Rock Bridge, they use the opportunity to make themselves better. “Lillian Newham pitched the first game, Mattie Wells the second,” Pendergraft said. “Josie Widel caught both games. Lillian worked on moving the ball well around the zone and Josie worked on her aggressive defense with runners on. Josie Widel and Gracey Rose both hit over the fence home runs; Widel down the left field line and Rose to right center. Our team had opportunities to work situations with runners and to preserve when an inning got tough. Tonight was another opportunity to play ball and gain valuable playing experience. Though we did not come away with a win, we will take the lessons and move forward.”
BOONVILLE, MO
Woodward News

Laverne wins early district showdown

Class B schools opened district football play on Friday and in a featured game from B-1, Laverne outlasted Balko-Forgan 36-28 in a meeting of top-five ranked teams. The game went down to the final seconds when the Laverne defense forced a fumble to halt Balko-Forgan's last minute drive to try and tie the game.
LAVERNE, OK
KOMU

Rock Bridge loses Dent early; Kaiser unable to keep Bruins in the game

Rock Bridge had a blessing of a start to its senior night. After muffing the kickoff, senior Payton Messer grabbed the ball at his own 5-yard line, and Battle swarmed him. But the Spartans defenders were unable to keep himfrom breaking loose for a 95-yard touchdown. “It was like, ‘Oh,...
HIGH SCHOOL
KOMU

Rock Bridge girls tennis wins 23rd consecutive district championship

Rock Bridge girls tennis defeated Timberland 5-0 on Thursday in the Class 3 District 4 championship series. The win marks the 23rd consecutive district title for the Bruins. “I don’t know of any other high school sports team that has won 23 consecutive district championships in any sport,” Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb said.
TENNIS
KOMU

Battle's defense uses dominant second half in victory over Rock Bridge

For the past two weeks Battle had been without its juiceman, two-way star Rickie Dunn. “(I'm) the guy who gets everyone on the team hyped,” he said post game. “That’s one of my roles for us.”. In his return Friday night, both Rock Bridge and Battle felt the juiceman’s presence...
FOOTBALL
KOMU

Hickman goes 3-0 in Rock Bridge Invitational

After beating William Chrisman to start the Rock Bridge Invitational on Friday, Hickman boys soccer won its final two matches Saturday to finish the tournament undefeated. The Kewpies were dominant in both matches, a 5-2 win over Monett and a 3-0 win over Ozark. The Kewpies continue to pile on wins with their season record improving to 14-1-1.
SOCCER
KOMU

Rock Bridge girls tennis defeats Holt in district semifinal

Nothing slowed Rock Bridge down on the way to winning its Class 3 District 4 semifinal against Holt 8-0. The match started at Bethel Park but that’s not where it finished. Rock Bridge got out to a 3-0 lead after doubles play. Singles play had just begun when a short rain delay stopped the action. Play soon resumed, only for play to be halted once more. Rock Bridge head coach Ben Loeb then made the call to move the rest of the match to nearby Hickman.
TENNIS
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

DIAMOND DAZE: Dewey takes quarterfinal decision but falls in close semifinal battle.

(Note: Dewey High's state softball championship quest ended Friday afternoon in a 6-2 loss to North Rock Creek in the Class 3A semifinals in Oklahoma City. North Rock Creek grabbed a 2-0 lead in top of the first. Dewey tied it up, 2-2, in the bottom of the fourth on Briley Davis' two-run homer. But, North Rock Creek rallied to score two in the sixth and two in the seventh to eliminate Dewey just one game shy of playing for the program's first state crown since 1994. More semifinal details are planned in next Tuesday's sports pages.)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

