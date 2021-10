Agnes Tirop, an Olympic runner from Kenya, was found dead in her home this week after she was reportedly stabbed to death. According to BBC Sport, Tirop’s husband is being treated as a suspect after Agnes was found on Tuesday night stabbed to death at her home in Kenya. The 25-year-old’s father had reported her missing after he could not get in touch with her. Police determined that Tirop had been stabbed in the neck and stomach and left for dead.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO