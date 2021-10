When it comes to the weird and random, unfortunately, you can find it here in East Texas. This time of the year it is not uncommon to see a garage sale. After all the weather is cooling off and it's becoming more pleasant outdoors because there is less heat and humidity. Now East Texans are venturing out to find a great deal at the neighborhood garage sales. The old saying goes, 'One man's trash is another man's treasure', and that couldn't be any more true because of what's listed on Craigslist Tyler/East Texas right now.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO