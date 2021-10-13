VMware display scaling issue

I am trying to follow the latest instructions to import my Parallels VM into Fusion. Here is what happens:. It says it imports properly, but the original VM (93 GB) is suddenly only 12 GB after import. As you can imagine, it will not boot. Ive tried removing the Parallels Tools first, re-importing, changing between SATA and NVMe, messing with just about every setting I can find....still nothing but a brick VM that is 1/10th the size it should be. Thoughts? Or am I destined for a clean install of a new VM?

