CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

VMware display scaling issue

By ehorsting
vmware.com
 4 days ago

I have three screens attached to my PC. One 4k screen and two Full HD screens. I have NO scaling active on one of the screens. However, when I connect to my W10 VDI the scaling in the Windows VDI is 175% and there is no way to change that. We have other users with the same problem.

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

It’s time to reveal the future of VMware Horizon

Our Horizon SaaS services have been a huge hit with customers, and it’s not just because of the overall increase in demand for remote work. Day after day, organizations are realizing how the unique benefits of VMware Horizon can help them lower costs, increase scale and visibility, reduce management headaches and provide a seamless hybrid experience for both users and IT admins.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Announcing VMware vRealize Automation 8.6

Announcing new, exciting capabilities for VMware vRealize Automation 8.6. Scroll down to learn more!. Today we are announcing VMware vRealize Automation 8.6, the latest release of VMware’s powerful and easy-to-use infrastructure automation platform. Designed to deliver self-service clouds, multi-cloud automation with governance, and DevOps-based infrastructure management and enhanced security, vRealize Automation will improve IT agility, productivity, and efficiency so you can prepare for the future of your business.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Vmware workstation 16.1.2 - VM is not powering On

I have upgraded my PC to Windows HF 20H2 version. Post which my VM (which has PR7 OS) is not powering on. VMware shows loading icon but no response even after waiting for long hours (>24hours). VMware log ends here. 2021-10-04T13:23:49.915+05:30| mks| I005: MKS-RenderMain: PowerOn allowed MKSBasicOps DX11Renderer DX11BasicRenderer ISBRenderer.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Introduction to the VMware Cloud Operating Model

This article will go into the details of VMware Cloud Operating Model for multi-cloud. VMware helps its customers to move into the direction of multi-cloud as the world of multi-cloud is becoming a reality for most enterprises today. Digital transformation is the key driver behind this journey to multi-cloud. Digital...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmware#Vdi#View Client
vmware.com

Announcing VMware vRealize Network Insight 6.4 and Cloud

VMware today announced vRealize Network Insight 6.4 and vRealize Network Insight Cloud. During VMworld 2021 this week, VMware will exhibit the latest innovations for network visibility and analytics with vRealize Network Insight Cloud. Capabilities in the new vRealize Network Insight 6.4 release will be showcased in various live and on-demand sessions, meet the expert sessions, hands on labs, demonstrations, along with other activities showcased in this blog post.
SOFTWARE
Network World

VMware reveals new software services for the edge

VMware is all in at the edge as the company has rolled out new software to help enterprises support and manage ever-more distributed applications and data. At its virtual VMworld conference this week the company took the wraps off VMware Edge, an amalgamation of new and existing software packages that together let enterprises run, manage, and secure what VMware calls “edge-native” apps across multiple clouds at local and far-flung edge locations.
SOFTWARE
Network World

VMworld 2021: VMware to pack more security into NSX

When it comes to protecting data-center-based resources in the highly distributed world, traditional security hardware and software components just aren’t going to cut it. That’s the bottom line for enterprises as they move to distributed digital environments according to Tom Gillis, senior vice president and general manager of VMware’s networking & advanced security business group. The idea is that security needs to be put deep into the infrastructure fabric and protect workloads across their lifecycle, Gillis said during an interview with Network World at the company’s VMworld virtual conference.
SOFTWARE
Network World

VMware takes aim at multicloud services, security

VMware is heavily targeting the challenging multicloud universe with a raft of VMworld announcements. With its latest offerings – which include a new cross-cloud service, cloud management and bolstered security wares – VMware is positioning itself to manage the growing multicloud world and address the enterprise ecosphere of distributed applications and infrastructure.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

Vmware support for M1

I have been trying to create an vmware and an ubuntu machine desktop from Mac M1. But I have been trying to create from windows vm through aws workspace but it says Hyper V and vmware player are not compatible . I tried removing it in all ways and still shows the same error message idk if it supports running vmware player inside a windows workspace .
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Choosing the Optimal Cloud Service for VMware Estates

As organizations consider utilizing cloud services for VMware, it is important to understand the real differences among the many service providers. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution helps organizations accelerate their cloud strategy by leveraging existing VMware investments. Not all cloud services for VMware are the same. They differ substantially in how...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

VMware is going all-in on multi-cloud

Keeping in view the ever-growing demand for multi-cloud solutions, VMware has announced new advancements for its multi-cloud computing infrastructure called VMware Cloud as well as the launch of VMware Cross-Cloud services. The company doubled-down on its multi-cloud strategy at the ongoing VMware World 2021 conference, buoyed by the fact that...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Parallels will not import properly into latest VMWare Fusion

I am trying to follow the latest instructions to import my Parallels VM into Fusion. Here is what happens:. It says it imports properly, but the original VM (93 GB) is suddenly only 12 GB after import. As you can imagine, it will not boot. Ive tried removing the Parallels Tools first, re-importing, changing between SATA and NVMe, messing with just about every setting I can find....still nothing but a brick VM that is 1/10th the size it should be. Thoughts? Or am I destined for a clean install of a new VM?
COMPUTERS
itprotoday.com

VMware Pushes Multi-Cloud Vision at VMworld 2021

VMware has introduced a barrage of new software and cloud services designed to simplify and speed up their customers’ journey to multi-cloud environments. As the company kicked off its virtual VMworld 2021 conference Tuesday, VMware announced new technology initiatives including Project Arctic, the next evolution of vSphere virtualization software. The company said it is integrating vSphere with cloud services, allowing IT administrators in a hybrid cloud environment to quickly add cloud capacity and other services on-demand through a single interface.
BUSINESS
vmware.com

Re: Vmware Fusion Apple Silicon Support Windows

Hello i installed vmware fusion and download windows for arm but the vmware doesn't see the vhdx extention file which is windows 10 for arm. Does it have support for windows for arm? Thanks. 0 Kudos. 44 Replies. @muratdk23 wrote:. Interesting that parallels runs windows good with drivers and has...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Workspace ONE XR Hub - Beta Announced!

XR devices (Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality devices) are now being deployed to deliver remote training to frontline workers, augment designers and engineers and connect the anywhere workforce in more immersive ways. VMware is introducing an end-to-end enterprise VR solution including device, application, access, and employee experience management. VMware Workspace...
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

Windows 11 support as host for VMWare Workstation

Windows 11 is officially launched today, and chance we have an updated ETA on offical support for VMWare Workstation 16 (or perhaps 17) that will support Windows 11 as the host operating system. Thank you for any help. 3 Replies. Yeah, these issues have been dragging things down but with...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud

Discover, manage, and secure all SaaS applications across your environment. VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud delivers a SaaS Management Platform (SMP) that empowers you to increase visibility over SaaS usage, streamline operations, improve employee experience, and enhance security in your organization.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Edge Compute Stack

Build, run, manage, connect and protect edge-native applications at the Near and Far Edge while leveraging consistent infrastructure and operations across clouds with the power of edge computing. Extend Your Applications to the Edge. Enterprises are delivering intelligent and immersive experiences that require high bandwidth, ultra-low latency networks. To deliver...
SOFTWARE
Light Reading

VMware introduces edge computing product portfolio

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Organizations are distributing workloads across multiple clouds while simultaneously extending out to the edge—pushing apps and services closer to where people, data and things connect to the networked digital world. Today at VMworld 2021, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) outlined how it is helping customers make sense of a more complex, multi-cloud environment and unveiled its vision for how it will help customers navigate the shift to the edge. It also introduced VMware Edge, a product portfolio that will enable organizations to run, manage and better secure edge-native apps across multiple clouds, anywhere.
BUSINESS
vmware.com

VMware Charts Course for Customers to Seize Opportunity at the Edge

VMware Edge Portfolio Will Enable Organizations to Run, Manage and Better Secure Apps Across Near and Far Edge Locations. PALO ALTO, Calif.-- VMworld 2021 -- Organizations are distributing workloads across multiple clouds while simultaneously extending out to the edge—pushing apps and services closer to where people, data and things connect to the networked digital world. Today at VMworld 2021, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) outlined how it is helping customers make sense of a more complex, multi-cloud environment and unveiled its vision for how it will help customers navigate the shift to the edge. It also introduced VMware Edge, a product portfolio that will enable organizations to run, manage and better secure edge-native apps across multiple clouds, anywhere.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy