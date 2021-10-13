VMware display scaling issue

VMware Edge Portfolio Will Enable Organizations to Run, Manage and Better Secure Apps Across Near and Far Edge Locations. PALO ALTO, Calif.-- VMworld 2021 -- Organizations are distributing workloads across multiple clouds while simultaneously extending out to the edge—pushing apps and services closer to where people, data and things connect to the networked digital world. Today at VMworld 2021, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) outlined how it is helping customers make sense of a more complex, multi-cloud environment and unveiled its vision for how it will help customers navigate the shift to the edge. It also introduced VMware Edge, a product portfolio that will enable organizations to run, manage and better secure edge-native apps across multiple clouds, anywhere.
