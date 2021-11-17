The Exploratorium’s Popular ‘GLOW’ Light Art Exhibition Starts This Week

GLOW: Discover the Art of Light is a visitor favorite coming back to the Exploratorium this November.

SF is already starting to feel the holiday spirit! The Exploratorium has announced the return of GLOW: Discover the Art of Light in all its 2021 glory. See brand new and expanded installations, created by 8 local artists. These light art pieces will be up from November 18 until January 30, 2022 at the Exploratorium at Pier 15.

Here are some amazing pieces you can expect to see at this new exhibition:

Peacemaker by Ekene Ijeoma

An interactive installation where visitors can complete circuits and light up the art by touching two poles at a time. The human body is 60% water, making it an electricity conductor so the installation lights up as soon as you become a part of it.

Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram

Check out this large glowing moon sculpture modeled after NASA imagery to show every detail of the moon’s surface. The sculpture was created on a scale of about 1:700,000, so one centimeter equals about 7 kilometers (1 inch is about 11 miles).

GALAXY03 by CHiKA

A beautiful, site-specific LED galaxy that depicts light energy passing over people as they gaze up at it. The artist’s inspiration comes from the concept of uniting opposites in the context of Japanese philosophy, Zen, and Taoism.

Becoming Horizon by Nick Dong

Over 100,000 hand-sewn mirror tiles cast moving light in a joyful and relaxing dance. The installation represents a galaxy model that contemplates the Big Bang and other celestial events.

Visitors will also enjoy additional light sculptures and installations by local artists Alicia Eggert, Michael Brown, Ames Palms, and Burt Libe.

You can catch GLOW at its After Dark opening on November 18, or reserve a spot to see it at the Exploratorium before the end of January 2022! Keep an eye on the calendar for ticket releases!

Find the Exploratorium at Pier 15 of the Embarcadero.

Featured image: Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram. Image courtesy of Amy Snyder, Exploratorium. Via the Exploratorium