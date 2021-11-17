ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The Exploratorium’s Popular ‘GLOW’ Light Art Exhibition Starts This Week

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rjqO_0cQH7Ak200

GLOW: Discover the Art of Light is a visitor favorite coming back to the Exploratorium this November.

SF is already starting to feel the holiday spirit! The Exploratorium has announced the return of GLOW: Discover the Art of Light in all its 2021 glory. See brand new and expanded installations, created by 8 local artists. These light art pieces will be up from November 18 until January 30, 2022 at the Exploratorium at Pier 15.

Here are some amazing pieces you can expect to see at this new exhibition:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cb2pf_0cQH7Ak200
SEI05 by CHiKA at New York Hall of Science. Image courtesy of CHiKA; Bird in a Ribcage by Ames Palms, Image courtesy of Ames Palms. Via the Exploratorium .

Peacemaker by Ekene Ijeoma

An interactive installation where visitors can complete circuits and light up the art by touching two poles at a time. The human body is 60% water, making it an electricity conductor so the installation lights up as soon as you become a part of it.

Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram

Check out this large glowing moon sculpture modeled after NASA imagery to show every detail of the moon’s surface. The sculpture was created on a scale of about 1:700,000, so one centimeter equals about 7 kilometers (1 inch is about 11 miles).

Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram. Image courtesy of Amy Snyder, Exploratorium. Via the Exploratorium .

GALAXY03 by CHiKA

A beautiful, site-specific LED galaxy that depicts light energy passing over people as they gaze up at it. The artist’s inspiration comes from the concept of uniting opposites in the context of Japanese philosophy, Zen, and Taoism.

Becoming Horizon by Nick Dong

Over 100,000 hand-sewn mirror tiles cast moving light in a joyful and relaxing dance. The installation represents a galaxy model that contemplates the Big Bang and other celestial events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EO46F_0cQH7Ak200
All the Light You See (Infinity) by Alicia Eggert. Image Courtesy of Alicia Eggert; Becoming Horizon at USC Pacific Asia Museum. Image courtesy of Peter Perigo​​​​​. Via the Exploratorium.

Visitors will also enjoy additional light sculptures and installations by local artists Alicia Eggert, Michael Brown, Ames Palms, and Burt Libe.

You can catch GLOW at its After Dark opening on November 18, or reserve a spot to see it at the Exploratorium before the end of January 2022! Keep an eye on the calendar for ticket releases!

Find the Exploratorium at Pier 15 of the Embarcadero.

Featured image: Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram. Image courtesy of Amy Snyder, Exploratorium. Via the Exploratorium

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Enter for a chance to win tickets to GLOW at the Exploratorium

Enter to win a 4-pack of daytime tickets to GLOW at the Exploratorium. Plus, one grand prize winner will also win a $50 Exploratorium Store gift certificate. Light up with delight this winter at the Exploratorium! From November 18 through January 30 we invite you to connect, play, and get inspired in the glow of luminous sculptures big and small, as eight artists turn up the radiance at Pier 15. Explore our spacious galleries to discover captivating light art by Michael Brown, CHiKA, Nick Dong, Alicia Eggert, Ekene Ijeoma, Luke Jerram, Burt Libe, and Ames Palms. Then expand your curiosity to exhibits in the Seeing and Reflections gallery, where you can experiment with color, shadows, and more. Check the calendar for illuminating adult and family programs, and don’t miss this joyful seasonal expansion of the Exploratorium’s iconic exhibits on light.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

After Dark: Glow Opening Night (Exploratorium)

Light up with delight this winter! Visible light inspires us across cultures, reveals nature’s beauty, and contains clues to the history of space and time. Tonight at After Dark, join us for the opening night of Glow, a collection of ten luminous sculptures big and small inviting you to connect to, reflect on, and interact with light. Hear from select Glow artists about their work and dive into the processes that light up their sculptures. Also, enjoy a special performance beneath Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon from pianist Tammy Lynne Hall and soprano Leberta Loral. Don’t miss this joyful seasonal expansion of the Exploratorium’s iconic exhibits on light.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
visitmadison.com

THE ART OF LIGHT

Holiday lights aren’t the only ones making winter a little brighter. Beautiful pieces of light art are waiting for you all around Madison. Get out and explore our gleaming city. West Wash’s Waterfall. One of Madison’s most well-known light art installations is the Waterfall Mural. This cascading... VIEW ON MAP.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Light Art#Science Museum#Art Exhibition#Exploratorium#Japanese
Evening Star

Art exhibit to feature photos, haiku

GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art is hosting a new exhibit, “Simplicity.”. The exhibit features photographs and original haiku by co-authors Jim Gabbard, director of Garrett Museum of Art, and Angela Green, gallery coordinator/curator. The museum is located at 100 S. Randolph St. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 4-7...
GARRETT, IN
CoinTelegraph

‘Ethereal Aether’: World’s largest museum launches NFT art exhibition

The Russian State Hermitage Museum continues diving in the nonfungible tokens (NFTs) industry by debuting its first fully-virtual exhibition of digital art. Shortly after raising over $400,000 via its first NFT auction on Binance in September, the Hermitage is now hosting a free exhibition of NFT artworks existing exclusively in the virtual space, the so-called “celestial hermitage,” or the museum’s digital avatar.
MUSEUMS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Second annual ‘A Soulful Holiday’ tree exhibit shines light on Black heritage and art

The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery (MAAHMG), a locally owned and operated community-based museum focused on both past and contemporary African American history, recently announced its second annual hand-crafted “A Soulful Holiday” tree exhibit. The exhibit will be on display from November 2, 2021, through January 2, 2022,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

Peace of Art Exhibit

It was the promise of free pizza that drew students to the Wright Museum on the afternoon of Nov. 9, but it was the talent of their peers that convinced them to stick around. The event showcased the creativity of students in the Advanced Mentoring Program (AMP) 200 course entitled “Peace of Art.” Under the instruction of Assistant Professor of Music, Yvonne Wu, students spent a semester meeting once a week to discuss the therapeutic nature of art. While Wu is known for her musical instruction, “Peace of Art” was a course in which she encouraged students to find solace in all forms of art.
MUSEUMS
advantagenews.com

Towata exhibition to start Nov. 27 at Jacoby Arts Center

Jacoby Arts Center of Alton, IL. is presenting an exhibition of the legacy & artwork of renowned Alton artist Arthur Towata, November 27, 2021 through March 5, 2022 in the Simmons Hanly Conroy Gallery at Jacoby Arts Center. Jacoby Arts Center is honored to share this retrospective exhibit, “Towata: A Celebration of Art” with the community he called home.
ALTON, IL
Interesting Engineering

NASA Scientists Think 'Singing Trees' Can Bring Us Closer to Another World

A project led by a group of NASA scientists that brings art and science together called The Tree of Life wants to connect the Earth and space through a song that will last two centuries. And this unusual duet will be transmitted through radio waves between a spacecraft in low Earth orbit and a collection of trees that have been rigged to function as a living antenna system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Creative Bloq

You can now step inside Van Gogh's most hated painting

Vincent Van Gogh is one of the world's most famous artists, with his iconic self-portraits, starry landscapes and sunflowers. But a far less popular painting has become the subject of an immersive Van Gogh experience. The Potato Eaters is one of Van Gogh's least-liked pieces of work, with its bleak...
VISUAL ART
UPI News

Frieda Kahlo painting auctioned for record $34.9 million

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo broke the record for the highest price paid for a work of Latin American art when it was auctioned for $34.9 million. Sotheby's New York said the painting, Diego y yo, was completed in 1949 and was one of the last self-portraits painted by the Mexican artist before her death at age 47 in 1954. The painting is an interpretation of Kahlo's second marriage to Mexican muralist Diego Rivera.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Divorcing New York couple’s art collection raises nearly $700m in record-breaking auction

A rich New York couple’s art hoard has become the most valuable auction in the entire history of Sotheby’s after a divorce court ordered the pair to sell it off.Real estate tycoon Harry Macklowe and his art curator wife Linda amassed 65 valuable works by artists including Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Mark Rothko and Jackson Pollock in their 57 years of marriage.But after splitting up in 2016 and fighting a bitter 14-week divorce trial, they were told by a judge to liquidate their "internationally renowned collection" and divide the profits.On Monday Sotheby’s said the Macklowe collection had raised $676m (£503m)...
ENTERTAINMENT
openculture.com

Why Leonardo da Vinci’s Greatest Painting is Mona Lisa

Despite creating two of the most famous paintings in the history of Western art, The Last Supper and the Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci did not particularly think of himself as a painter. Sigmund Freud may have devoted several hundred words to showing that the Renaissance man par excellence rarely finished an artwork because of infantile psychosexual conflicts, but it seems more fitting to look at Leonardo’s approach to painting as of a piece with his approach to everything: He was simply far more interested in process than product. Even when the product was a masterpiece-in-the-making, and Leonardo’s patrons awaited, the artist’s restless mind was ready to move on before he finished a commission.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

peek inside artist john baldessari’s santa monica home, listed for $3.9M

The home of late american artist john baldessari is currently for sale in santa monica. born in 1931 in national city, california, baldessari was a hugely innovative force in contemporary art, and is considered one of the founders of conceptual art. his works have been featured in more than 300 solo exhibitions and in over 1000 group exhibitions in the US and europe. the artist passed away in 2020 in los angeles.
REAL ESTATE
Lebanon-Express

Van Gogh landscape sells for record $35.9 million

A Vincent van Gogh landscape seized by the Nazis during their Second World War occupation of France sold at auction in New York on Thursday for $35.9 million, a record for a watercolor by the Dutch impressionist.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
726
Followers
271
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy