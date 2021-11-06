Rockefeller Center’s Iconic Ice Rink Is Now Officially Open For The Season

It’s hard to believe it’s already that time of year! Don’t let the past month’s weather fool you, it’s almost time for the city’s favorite skate rink to make its annual appearance. Here are all the details:

Bring out the Zamboni! Winter is nearing and that means it’s time for NYC’s ice skating rinks to begin opening up for the holiday season ahead. That said, Bryant Park’s famous ice rink is already open, and the famous Rink at Rockefeller became the second of the bunch when it opened Saturday, November 6.

Although the sporadic warm weather has been incredibly confusing, it is officially autumn and we’re finally starting to feel that cool air coming in with lows in the 30s over the rest of the month!

Marking the ice skating rink’s 85th anniversary, you’ll be able to officially hit the ice as of Nov. 6 starting at 9 a.m.

Buy your advanced timed-ticket now! They cost anywhere from $20-54 depending on the day and time.

The rink will be open from 9 a.m. until midnight daily.

Either way, it’s time to bring out the winter wardrobe and dust off those skates! You can find the rink on 5th Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets.