Yakima County, WA

Mother Who Police Say Prostituted Daughter Pleads Guilty

Yakima Police say a mother who prostituted her daughter for drug money is set to go to prison next month. The mother of a juvenile female who police say encouraged her daughter to engage in sex with multiple men in exchange for drugs and money plead guilty to two counts of promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor, and one count each of commercial sex abuse of a minor and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor. An article in Today's Yakima Herald Republic says sentencing is set for November 17. She could be sentenced to more than 16-years in prison.

Man Who Molested Boy at Yakima Walmart Sentenced

A man who police say molested a boy at a Yakima Walmart restroom in 2019 was sentenced in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday. The 31-year-old man has been in trouble before as a Level ll sex offender. 31-year-old Michael Murr of Union Gap pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree child...
Police Busy With One Drive-By Shooting, One Gang Arrest

Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest gang related shooting. The shooting was reported at about 7:00PM Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of 3rd Avenue and Yakima Avenue at about 7:00PM where they found a victim. The man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he's being treated Today. Police say it was a drive-by shooting and the victim was struck as he was sitting in a vehicle in the area. The investigation continues. No arrests have been made.
A Deadly Drug Is Killing Yakima County Residents At a Record Pace

It’s been a deadly year for drug overdoses so far in Yakima County says Coroner Jim Curtice. The Coroner says 81 people have died in Yakima so far this year. 81 people have died of drug overdoses with at least 28 directly connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Curtice says he’s still waiting on toxicology reports on 28 other suspected fentanyl deaths in the county. Yakima Police say on Tuesday Drug Enforcement Agency agents and Yakima Police Department DEA Task Force Officers arrested a 31-year-old Yakima woman for her connection with what Yakima Police call the “overdose homicide” of 47-year-old Brian Ziegler.
Vaccine Mandate Leading to Layoffs? A Check-In With Yakima Police

Some are retiring early but the Yakima Police Department isn’t expected to see a mass exodus because of the COVID-19 vaccine requirements. LOCAL OFFICERS ARE NOT UNDER A MANDATE TO VACCINATE. That’s because unlike the other cities like Seattle, Yakima city officials have not made it a requirement to get...
