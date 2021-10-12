CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Collins gushes about 'magical' honeymoon with husband Charlie McDowell

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado last month.And on Tuesday, Lily Collins shared a slideshow of snaps from her and husband Charlie McDowell's Scandinavian honeymoon.The Emily in Paris star, 32, shared that it was a 'magical first trip as newlyweds and way to officially begin our lives together.' Memories:They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado last month.

