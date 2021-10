Premier League footballer has reportedly been in therapy over fears he will be "crucified" by supporters if they were to come out publicly. The anonymous star is said to be feeling apprehensive over how rival fans might react, saying that for some of those on the terraces, the mood still feels like it's the 1980s.They have also expressed fears that the public might make a judgment on their sexuality from "coming across as camp" or their choice of clothing, describing it as terrifying.The British pro has been in contact with campaigner Amal Fashanu, the niece of former Norwich City forward Justin Fashanu, who set up a charity dedicated to tackling homophobia and racism in football.The Sun quote the star as saying: “It’s 2021 and I should be.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO