First section of Greene County’s new Spotted Turtle Trail now open

BEAVERCREEK — The first section of the Spotted Turtle Trail, a $7.5 million project designed to connect all wetlands in Greene County, is open to the public. The first section includes four miles of new boardwalks and existing trails along Creekside Trail, Phillips Park, the Beaver Creek Wetlands Reserve, Rotary Park and Dane Mutter Prairie, with bridges over Beaver Creek, observation decks and information stops. The project also creates several new access points and trailheads so more neighborhoods can have easy walking access through the wetlands.