Sutro Biopharma, BioNova Pharmaceuticals Join Hands in Greater China
Clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) recently announced that it has entered into an option agreement with BioNova Pharmaceuticals Limited to develop and commercialize STRO-001, a CD74-targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), for patients with hematologic cancers, in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.www.smarteranalyst.com
