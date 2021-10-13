CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutro Biopharma, BioNova Pharmaceuticals Join Hands in Greater China

By Pathikrit Bose
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) recently announced that it has entered into an option agreement with BioNova Pharmaceuticals Limited to develop and commercialize STRO-001, a CD74-targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), for patients with hematologic cancers, in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

