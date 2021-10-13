CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vroom to Snap Up United Auto Credit for $300M; Street Says Buy

By Pathikrit Bose
smarteranalyst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsed car retailer Vroom, Inc. (VRM) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), an automotive finance company, for $300 million. The transaction is likely to close either in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early in the first quarter of 2022.

www.smarteranalyst.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
