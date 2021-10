MLS's next expansion franchise is reserving a roster spot for the winner of a reality TV contest. Seriously. Charlotte FC, which will join MLS next season, is the focus of a new show whose working title is Welcome to the Team and will center on a very public tryout for a place on the squad. Charlotte currently has seven players signed ahead of its inaugural season, including former Leicester City standout and Premier League champion Christian Fuchs. One of its next ones will be selected through unorthodox means, with club sporting director Zoran Krneta and president Nick Kelly being joined by "a rotating panel of soccer legends and celebrity fans" to eliminate players in each episode before the winner is crowned.

