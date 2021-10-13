CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail In Pennsylvania Takes You To The Top Of A Mountain

By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Pennsylvania
Only In Pennsylvania
 4 days ago

Anyone who’s driven through Pennsylvania can attest to its hilliness and mountainous terrain. While driving through such beautiful landscape poses little difficulty, the story is much different when you’re hiking or biking. However, sometimes the only way to enjoy those one-of-a-kind views is to head out on a challenging hike. Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail in Pennsylvania offers a challenge and gorgeous views for hikers who are up for it.

Gear up for a unique challenge when you set off on Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail, a 4.9-mile path that meanders through Gallitzin State Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDevA_0cQGdygo00
All Trails/Erin Lydon-Kline
The state forest spans several counties: Indiana, Bedford, Somerset, and Cambria.

Because it's earned a difficult rating, the mountain trail doesn't usually get very busy, which is perfect if you crave peace and quiet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6MEQ_0cQGdygo00
All Trails/Lori Strosnider

However, you'll definitely want to wear sturdy hiking boots and bring plenty of water for your trek along this challenging trail that features varied terrain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHKTV_0cQGdygo00
All Trails/Gabby Pettipas

Be prepared for a steep climb, especially in the beginning of the hike. The trail also becomes incredibly rocky, which may pose a significant (but fun - if you're up for it) challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUPE5_0cQGdygo00
All Trails/Stephanie Lewand

Experienced hikers recommend bringing trekking poles to make maneuvering the rocky terrain somewhat easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQNzl_0cQGdygo00
All Trails/Benny Grove

Your journey to the top of Rager Mountain will take you past a variety of gorgeous landscape, too - flowing creeks, mossy patches, and large boulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShDlp_0cQGdygo00
All Trails/Chad Davis

The trail is popular with hikers all year round, although you'll definitely want to take extra precautions in the winter when it can get snowy and icy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lZPw_0cQGdygo00
All Trails/Jim Ritchie

On the way to the top of the mountain, you'll also pass a waterfall and maybe even local wildlife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I37y4_0cQGdygo00
All Trails/Erin Lydon-Kline

The views from the top of are more than photo-worthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIlzt_0cQGdygo00
All Trails/Megan Miller

Learn more on the official website of Gallitzin State Forest . Or, check out the trail map of Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail on All Trails .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBUAG_0cQGdygo00
All Trails/Erin Lydon-Kline

Have you ever hiked Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail in Pennsylvania? Do you have any advice for other hikers? Let us know in the comments! If you’re up for another beautiful challenge, head out on Old Logger’s Path in Loyalsock State Forest .

The post The Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail In Pennsylvania Takes You To The Top Of A Mountain appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

