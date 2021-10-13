The Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail In Pennsylvania Takes You To The Top Of A Mountain

Anyone who’s driven through Pennsylvania can attest to its hilliness and mountainous terrain. While driving through such beautiful landscape poses little difficulty, the story is much different when you’re hiking or biking. However, sometimes the only way to enjoy those one-of-a-kind views is to head out on a challenging hike. Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail in Pennsylvania offers a challenge and gorgeous views for hikers who are up for it.

Gear up for a unique challenge when you set off on Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail, a 4.9-mile path that meanders through Gallitzin State Forest.

Because it's earned a difficult rating, the mountain trail doesn't usually get very busy, which is perfect if you crave peace and quiet.

However, you'll definitely want to wear sturdy hiking boots and bring plenty of water for your trek along this challenging trail that features varied terrain.

Be prepared for a steep climb, especially in the beginning of the hike. The trail also becomes incredibly rocky, which may pose a significant (but fun - if you're up for it) challenge.

Experienced hikers recommend bringing trekking poles to make maneuvering the rocky terrain somewhat easier.

Your journey to the top of Rager Mountain will take you past a variety of gorgeous landscape, too - flowing creeks, mossy patches, and large boulders.

The trail is popular with hikers all year round, although you'll definitely want to take extra precautions in the winter when it can get snowy and icy.

On the way to the top of the mountain, you'll also pass a waterfall and maybe even local wildlife.

The views from the top of are more than photo-worthy.

Learn more on the official website of Gallitzin State Forest . Or, check out the trail map of Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail on All Trails .

The state forest spans several counties: Indiana, Bedford, Somerset, and Cambria.

Have you ever hiked Clark Run Rager Mountain Loop Trail in Pennsylvania? Do you have any advice for other hikers? Let us know in the comments!

