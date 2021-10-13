CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KERRS CREEK

The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

Pastor Rob Sherrard preached at New Monmouth Presbyterian Church while the Clarks were participating in a continuing education conference for some study leave. Thanks to Rob, Karen Duff, Laura Hotinger, the Blouins and all the others who helped out with the service.There are many in the community who continue to ...

KICK AM 1530

Vacant Illinois Funeral Home Has Casket Floating in Basement

Funeral homes already have an uncomfortable vibe to them, but you add in abandoned, well that's a whole different set of creepy vibes. This abandoned funeral home was once a hotel then turned into a funeral home. It's located in Cairo, Illinois (which the whole town is abandoned and creepy). The funeral home has been closed for years now due to a fire that took place on the third floor. The current owner is trying to restore the home, but as you can see it's been a long process.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Paso Robles Press

Californian Statewide School Sit-Out Planned for Oct. 18

CALIFORNIA — On Monday, Oct. 18, parents and teachers in California who oppose a vaccine mandate for students and teachers are planning a sit-out. Throughout the week, posters have been circulating on social media notifying the public of the Statewide sit-out. Those who support the movement are asked not to call their child out as sick, but to state, they oppose the vaccine mandate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Seacoast Online

Kerr: Portsmouth's 'Pumpkin Church' patch benefits many

Sometimes we get so inundated with cynicism and selfishness we almost wind up numbing ourselves to the good stuff happening right in front of us. And believe me, there is a whole lot of good stuff happening around here. For instance, if you purchase your Halloween pumpkin at Portsmouth’s First...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
eastcountymagazine.org

Hatfield Creek Winery

SUNDAY SUNSET DINNER AT HATFIELD CREEK VINEYARDS MAY 14. Photos, left: Bill Schweitzer, Ramona Valley Vineyards Association cofounder and past president at Highland Hills Winery; Pamo Valley Tasting Room on Holiday Wine Tour.
The News-Gazette

Growing giants in the land of pumpkins

DeWITT — Illinoisans grow lots of pumpkins. Some nurture giant ones. Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm in Minooka hosts a statewide contest to honor the largest giant, an event sponsored by the Illinois Giant Pumpkin Growers Association. Last year, Henry Bartimus raised the biggest pumpkin, weighing 1,673 pounds. But even Bartimus’...
sonomasun.com

Beavers return to Sonoma Creek

It’s been a long summer of extreme drought conditions in Sonoma Valley. But in what seems like a steady stream of dire news for the local watershed the Sonoma Ecology Center finds one glimmer of good news stands out: beavers are moving back into Sonoma Creek. The SEC shares the...
SONOMA, CA
The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Church Group Hosts Party to Preach Anti-Violence by Practicing Community

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Last month, Oakland registered its 100th homicide of the year and the violence hasn’t ended there but, on Sunday, young people were offered an alternative — a day of fun as a reminder that positive behavior has its own rewards. When the city suffered its 100th killing on September 20, officials immediately began arguing about how best to punish those causing the violence. Sunday morning, the Cheryl Ward Ministries hosted an anti-violence block party at the Black Cultural Zone in East Oakland. In setting it up, Rev. Cheryl Ward says they decided to ask young people what they wanted. “What...
OAKLAND, CA
The News-Gazette

It's Your Business | Strawberry Fields, World Harvest, Blind Pig all up for sale

Two longtime local businesses in Champaign-Urbana are for sale, along with their buildings, according to posted real-estate listings. Strawberry Fields and World Harvest International and Gourmet Foods at 306 W. Springfield Ave., U, are listed for $2.5 million, including both building and the business. Owner Mohammad Al-Heeti bought Strawberry Fields...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS New York

Veterans Ride Horses Across Manhattan To Raise Suicide Awareness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Veterans rode 20 miles on horses across Manhattan on Saturday to send an important message. The nonprofit BraveHearts, which organized the ride, says on average, 20 veterans take their own lives each day. Saturday’s ride was to honor those lives tragically lost. Organizers also want to raise awareness about the benefits struggling veterans can get from working with horses. The group provides free services for veterans and wants to let them know help is available. “They help us become more confident. They help us find our joy. They give us purpose, and they’re just excellent partners,” BraveHearts President and COO Meggan Hill-McQueeney said. “He changed my life. I was isolating, angry,” veteran Brenda Lee Anderson said. “He reminded me that I’m strong, that I have purpose, gave me a community again.” This was the fourth annual Trail to Zero ride. They rode through popular areas of the city, including Central Park, Times Square and the World Trade Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The News-Gazette

Tom Kacich | C-U community ready to welcome Afghan refugees

It’s been about two months since refugees from Afghanistan began arriving in the United States. And although the Refugee Center in Champaign is able, willing and prepared to welcome and serve some of the 64,000 Afghan evacuees now in the country, none is here yet. Lisa Wilson, executive director of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

EAT Initiative Hosts Food Distribution On World Food Day In The Hill District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh was marking World Food Day, which raises awareness about the issues behind hunger. The EAT Initiative hosted the event in the Hill District, complete with food distribution, concert, and family fun. It all took place outside of the former Shop ‘N Save on Centre Avenue. While it is closed, plans are in place for Salem’s Market to take over. However, until then, the Hill District remains without a true grocery store. “This is considered a food desert but we consider it food apartheid because it’s by design,” said Chef Claudy Pierre of the EAT Initiative. “There’s a lot of things that happen that now people only have a dollar store to actually buy food and produce. So, right now we’re working our best to make sure we change that.” Democratic mayoral nominee Ed Gainey was also in attendance and thanked volunteers who were distributing food.
PITTSBURGH, PA
portlandsocietypage.com

Albertina Kerr Raises $10,000 With Help of Social Media Campaign

Portland, OR. Albertina Kerr worked with Durham & Bates Insurance to raise money and awareness for the nonprofit’s work helping children and teens struggling with their mental well-being. The insurance company offered $5,000 with a chance to double it if 500 supporters liked and shared the challenge on social media platforms. Organizers say they surpassed 500 votes and secured the full $10,000 donation for the nonprofit.
WOOD TV8

WATCH: What every family needs to know about substance misuse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — WJMN, WOOD TV8’s sister station in the Upper Peninsula, been working for months with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, The Drug Enforcement Agency Operation Engage and Bay Mills Indian Community on a special presentation for the Upper Peninsula. On Monday, October 18, an hour-long program titled “What Every Family Needs to […]
MARQUETTE, MI

