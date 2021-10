The Junior Trojans cheer squad is back in season after having to take the 2020 season off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cheer squad is a nonprofit organization that is part of the Pahrump Youth Sports league. Their seasons occur in the fall and run from the first week of August until the end of November each year. They cheer each Saturday at Junior Trojan football games in the Pahrump and Las Vegas areas.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 12 DAYS AGO