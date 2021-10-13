Atmosphere Expands to Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Extending Global Footprint of its Fast-Growing Streaming Platform

For more than 35 years, Hampton by Hilton has implemented a successful growth strategy that has propelled the brand as the largest in Hilton’s portfolio and one of the largest in the industry, according to the company. Hampton has surpassed its 2,700th open property, debuted the world’s largest Hampton by Hilton in July and most recently, welcomed its 200th property in China. By the end of the year, Hampton also will enter four new countries.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO