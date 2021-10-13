CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmosphere Expands to Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Extending Global Footprint of its Fast-Growing Streaming Platform

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, TX – Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV for businesses, announced today the expansion of operations into Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The move extends Atmosphere's US-based footprint to additional growth markets, building on the company's momentum over the past year, which includes a $25 million Series B funding round led by Valor Equity Partners that valued the company at $275 million dollars. Launched in 2019, Atmosphere's streaming platform is specifically designed for the out-of-home market, providing short-form TV programming to more than 15,000 restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, doctors' offices, and other venues across the country and abroad.

www.fastcasual.com

