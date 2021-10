The Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing in the Mural Room, 878 Tremont Street and remote via zoom on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. to consider the application of The Parish of St. John the Evangelist for a Special permit under Article(s) 600 and 900, Section(s) 601.9 and 906.2 of the Duxbury Protective Bylaw. The property is located at 410 Washington Street, Parcel No. 119-466-073 of the Duxbury Assessors ...