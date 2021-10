Cleo remained a hot commodity on Thursday’s Legacies premiere, with both Malivore and the Super Squad stopping at nothing to rescue her and/or use her for inspiration to defeat the other. Whichever came first. The wayward muse’s journey through the bowels of Malivore brought her to an alternate reality modeled after her home village, complete with her mother, her sisters and even her little frog friend. She regaled them with stories about how she’s been inspiring people all over the world, and everything felt right… until Hope and MG snuck into Malivore’s head and crashed the Sowande family reunion. Like a Real...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO