CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

5 tips for migrating from on-prem infrastructure to VMware Cloud on AWS

By VMware Cloud Team
vmware.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigrating to the cloud doesn’t have to be a painful process—but let’s be honest, it is a significant move, and one that should be done with thoughtfulness and care. Recently, Vittorio Viarengo, vice president of cloud marketing at VMware, met with several customers who migrated from on-premises infrastructure to VMware Cloud on AWS. They talked about their goals for moving to the cloud, how they prepared, and what challenges they faced along the way. Watch the video here, and read on for some tips and takeaways from the discussion.

blogs.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

OLD vm migration to new VM virtual hardware (VMware fusion)

I have a very old vm that i have been upgrading since windows 7. it is now latest version of windows 10 running on the latest hardware compatability version (18). however, it still has old bios and scsi bus settings. I am trying to change it to name and uefi bios compatible with upgrading it to windows 11.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Introduction to the VMware Cloud Operating Model

This article will go into the details of VMware Cloud Operating Model for multi-cloud. VMware helps its customers to move into the direction of multi-cloud as the world of multi-cloud is becoming a reality for most enterprises today. Digital transformation is the key driver behind this journey to multi-cloud. Digital...
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

Why have one on-prem database, when you could have 15 in the cloud?

Sponsored If you’re running a traditional on-prem relational database, you know that its care and feeding takes up an inordinate amount of your budget and your team’s time. That’s time and budget you might want to devote to examining the cloud, even to embarking on full scale digital transformation. But...
COMPUTERS
Entrepreneur

How Cloud Infrastructure Is Revolutionising MAdTech

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Today, data security is really important for organisations associated with MAdTech. With on-premise servers, the costs of maintaining the data as well as securing it become very high and a company cannot really compromise on the security of the data to offer competitive pricing to its customers, not to mention the extra IT support.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Infrastructure#Hybrid Cloud#Aws#Vmware#Vmware Cloud#Scottish#Poc
martechseries.com

VMware Propels App Modernization for Customers on Any Cloud

VMware frees access to VMware Tanzu platform with new VMware Tanzu Community Edition, allowing customers to run and manage Kubernetes-based containerized apps at no cost in multi-cloud environments. VMworld 2021 – As organizations come to grips with the reality of a permanent digital-first world, the pressure to digitize and modernize...
SOFTWARE
nextplatform.com

VMware Partners Its Way Deeper into Cloud, Edge, And AI

Software maker VMware has always been about tight partnerships with other tech vendors. When you are middleware between hardware and operating systems, you sort of have no choice. You need to support a diverse set of hardware below and a rich of operating systems and applications above. During its early...
SOFTWARE
Fortune

VMware CEO on cloud push, 5G, and artificial intelligence

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Amid increasing competition, business software maker VMware’s new CEO Raghu Raghuram is pushing heavily into so-called multi-cloud technology. The company announced new tools on Tuesday for companies to build...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

VMware is going all-in on multi-cloud

Keeping in view the ever-growing demand for multi-cloud solutions, VMware has announced new advancements for its multi-cloud computing infrastructure called VMware Cloud as well as the launch of VMware Cross-Cloud services. The company doubled-down on its multi-cloud strategy at the ongoing VMware World 2021 conference, buoyed by the fact that...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

Sovereign Cloud is here, and it’s delivered by VMware Cloud Providers

We’re thrilled to announce the new VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative. Through this initiative, VMware is partnering with cloud service providers to deliver cloud services on sovereign digital infrastructure to customers in regulated industries. Partnerships are an essential part of VMware’s multi-cloud strategy and VMware is committed to forming strong partnerships...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Dell partners with VMware, NVIDIA, to build new multi-cloud services

From managing workloads to an "industry first" enterprise AI platform, Dell had several VMworld announcements to pique the interest of companies using a multi-cloud model. Dell, in partnership with VMware, announced three new multi-cloud services at VMworld it said will "speed how organizations consume, manage and act on critical data." The three new services, one of which was also developed in partnership with NVIDIA, enhance cross-cloud data management, object storage and speed AI configurations to improve data analytics.
BUSINESS
vmware.com

VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery now available for Managed Service Providers

We’re excited to announce that as of today, VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery is available for VMware Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Delivered as an easy-to-use SaaS solution with cloud economics, VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery combines cost-efficient cloud storage with simple SaaS-based management for IT resiliency at scale. Why VMware Cloud Disaster...
COMPUTERS
itprotoday.com

VMware Pushes Multi-Cloud Vision at VMworld 2021

VMware has introduced a barrage of new software and cloud services designed to simplify and speed up their customers’ journey to multi-cloud environments. As the company kicked off its virtual VMworld 2021 conference Tuesday, VMware announced new technology initiatives including Project Arctic, the next evolution of vSphere virtualization software. The company said it is integrating vSphere with cloud services, allowing IT administrators in a hybrid cloud environment to quickly add cloud capacity and other services on-demand through a single interface.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

VMware Edge launched to service enterprises developing multi-cloud apps

VMware has used its virtual VMworld 2021 event to introduce VMware Edge, a portfolio that will cater specifically to help enterprises run, manage, and secure edge-native apps across multiple clouds. According to VMware Edge and Service Provider SVP Sanjay Uppal, the company wants to help address two main problems that...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Does VMWare Fusion suport IPv6 virtual networking?

I need to support testing of an F5 LTM VE on both IPv4 & IPv6 concurrently. Does VMWare Fusion suport IPv6 virtual networking?. I know that VMWare Fusion supports bridging to an IPv6 host network. But I need it support an IPv6 virtual network so that VMs can be configured to talk using IPv6.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Ori Integrates its Edge Solution on VMware Telco Cloud Platform

London based edge computing pioneer Ori Industries is partnering with VMware to facilitate enterprise implementation of edge computing across hybrid, telco and multi-cloud deployments. The interoperability of VMware Telco Cloud Platform and Ori Global Edge reduces complexity, increases service velocity, and manageability of cloud-native service delivery at the edge. Ori...
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

AWS vet joins Auterion as drones ops go to cloud

Auterion, the company building an open and software-defined future for enterprise drone fleets, today announced the appointment of Jeff Jones as Chief Revenue Officer. Considered one of the top emerging executives and strategists in the technology industry, Jones, who comes from Amazon Web Services, will lead and oversee the company’s revenue growth, customer acquisition and retention, the partner ecosystem expansion and will grow Auterion’s external brand.
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

Introducing the New VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative

Focus on social and governance values, rising political challenges, cyber security threats, data protection, data portability and data control are all among key reasons why customers are looking to sovereign cloud providers. The EU is striving forward with the Gaia-X initiative that aims to create an interoperable data exchange among a unified ecosystem of sovereign cloud and data services, facilitating safe data exchange for businesses protected under EU legislation and valued principles such as openness, transparency, data protection, security, and portability.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy