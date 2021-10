This week’s Java Junkies Male Athlete of the Week is Ryan Benfer. The senior made his mark defensively this past Friday in the 20-19 loss to NCKL rival Chapman. Benfer led the Tiger defensive unit with 10 total tackles with two coming by the way of sacks on the Irish quarterback to help stifle the air capability of the Chapman offense as they finished with zero net passing yards.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO