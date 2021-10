Judy Glasgow, 74, of Corning, passed away October 12, 2021, at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro. Mrs. Glasgow was born May 1, 1947 in Corning. She worked at Hart’s Furniture and BRAD in addition to being a homemaker. She enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets, but loved taking care of and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was of the Pentecostal faith.