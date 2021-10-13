CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Deborah Adams

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“She was and always will be immensely treasured.”. Deborah Adams, 72, of Vashon Island, WA, passed away on September 5, 2021. She was and always will be immensely treasured. Debbie was born on May 14, 1949 in Joliet, IL. After graduating from Glenbard East High School, she went on to...

explore venango

Lois Adams

Lois Adams, 75, of Nectarine passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on October 1, 2021. Lois was born August 20, 1946 in Grove City, the daughter of the late James Finley Hanna and Geraldine Rose Parks Hanna. Because Geraldine passed away when Lois was four months old, her father married the late Violet Sheffer Hanna, who was the only mother she knew.
GROVE CITY, PA
Fort Bend Herald

Denise Adams

I come from a Catholic family. We have over 25 first cousins on my mom’s side and about the same on my dad’s side. I’m blessed with 16 nieces and nephews who’ve grown into friends and, best of all, I have six siblings — four brothers and two sisters. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
easternshorepost.com

Deborah Milliken Christie

In the afternoon on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, Ms. Deborah Milliken Christie, an angel to so many on the Eastern Shore, received her wings and was called home. Deborah was born of Ray Denham and Jeune Thomas Denham in California. Deborah grew up in Denver, Colo., with her new father, Samuel Milliken, and Jeune, and attended University of Virginia (B.A.), Brandeis University (M.S.), and Johns Hopkins University (Ph.D.).
OBITUARIES
culturemap.com

Deborah Colton Gallery presents Bert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bert is 60-minute documentary film that follows the life and art of Rome Prize winner Bert L. Long, Jr., as seen through the eyes of collectors, colleagues, art institutions and friends. Narrated by artist John Alexander, the film reflects on the long and storied career as told by admirers such as Peter Marzio, the late Director of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts curator Valerie Cassel Oliver, Leslie King Hammond, Dean Emeritus, Maryland Institute College of Art, artists Rick Lowe and Floyd Newsome, founders of Project Row Houses, as well as artists and collectors such as David McGee, Jesse Lott, Dick DeGuerin and Marilyn Oshman.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Adams
robertsoncountyconnection.com

The Adams Family of Adams

Reuben and Priscilla Adams came into this area in the 1830’s, according to Ralph Winters. He had bought most of the land north of the Port Royal and Adairville Roads as far as the railroad. On the east was the Bell farm. Generally, his boundary line followed what would come to be 41 North to the bridge over the Red River.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
vashonbeachcomber.com

Scene and Heard: Unveiling Mukai Way

A large group had gathered at the intersection of SW Bank Road and 107th Ave SW on the morning of Friday, Oct. 8. The morning marked the official unveiling of the new sign that designated a portion of 107th Ave SW as “Mukai Way.”. Back in August, the King County...
VASHON, WA
vashonbeachcomber.com

Acclaimed filmmaker to host a documentary series at VCA

“Vashon Verité,” a new series of documentary film screenings hosted by Academy Award and Emmy-nominated director Charlie Siskel, who now resides part-time on Vashon, will kick off next week at Vashon Center for the Arts. The series will open with screenings of two major films made by Siskel, followed by...
VASHON, WA
vashonbeachcomber.com

What’s happening in arts | Oct. 14 edition

A celebration of the life of islander Marshall McKay Murray, open to all, will take place at 12 p.m on Oct. 16, at the Burton Conference Center, 9326 SW Bayview Dr. Murray, who died on Saturday, Jan. 2, was a beloved islander known for his virtuoso performances of leading roles in many local theater productions. His clear baritone singing and no-holds-barred dancing — at times, memorably, while wearing roller skates or towering stiletto heels — garnered him lead roles in local musicals including “Honk,” “Chicago,” “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Into the Woods,” “Side by Side by Sondheim,” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.”
VASHON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Glenbard East High School#United
The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Blade

Darryl P. Sahadi [1948 - 2021]

Darryl P. Sahadi, a longtime president of a signature Toledo dry-cleaning company, died Friday in ProMedica Goerlich Center, Sylvania. He was 72. He had Alzheimer’s disease, Marsha Sahadi, his wife of 40 years, said.
TOLEDO, OH
gazettejournal.net

DEBORAH ANN JANN

Deborah Ann Jann, 67, of Cobbs Creek, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. She was a native of Alexandria, was a member of Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, Mathews, and was an artist. Survivors include her husband, Ted Melpolder, and one grandchild. No services are scheduled at this...
COBBS CREEK, VA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Deborah Ann Ferguson

Wilson — Deborah Ann Ferguson, 60, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Sat. Oct. 9, 2021, at Contending For The Faith Church Ministries, 1006 Academy St. Wilson, NC. The visitation is scheduled for Fri. Oct. 8, 2021, from 3pm-7pm at Stevens Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King, Jr. Pkwy, Wilson, NC..
OBITUARIES
Fort Bend Herald

Denise Adams

In the South, family stories are passed down from generation to generation. No one told Southern stories better than the late Jeanne Robertson. She was Miss North Carolina in the 1963 Miss America pageant, where she was named Miss Congeniality. With her constant smile, it’s easy to see why. Robertson retains the title of the tallest contestant as she was 6’2” tall.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

