Mother Who Police Say Prostituted Daughter Pleads Guilty

Yakima Police say a mother who prostituted her daughter for drug money is set to go to prison next month. The mother of a juvenile female who police say encouraged her daughter to engage in sex with multiple men in exchange for drugs and money plead guilty to two counts of promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor, and one count each of commercial sex abuse of a minor and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor. An article in Today's Yakima Herald Republic says sentencing is set for November 17. She could be sentenced to more than 16-years in prison.