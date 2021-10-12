CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Paul McCartney’s Daughter Understands His Pain At The Beatles Splitting

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul and Linda McCartney's daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, has a clear view of her father and his new life after the Beatles' breakup. Stella, who was born in 1971 — the year after the “Fab Four” officially called it quits, spoke to The New Yorker and after watching a special edit of the new Peter Jackson Beatles documentary Get Back, admitted, “It did occur to me, watching it, that we spent a lot of our childhood with Dad recovering from the turmoil and the breakup. Can you imagine being such a critical part of that creation and then having it crumble? And, as children, we were part of a process in which our dad was mourning. It was not an easy thing for Dad, and it lasted for a lot longer than we probably knew.”

940wfaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Linda Mccartney
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
John Lennon
wmleader.com

Paul McCartney Claims John Lennon Initiated The Beatles Split, Says ‘John Walked into a Room One Day and Said I Am Leaving’

Music legend Paul McCartney has alleged that John Lennon was the one to instigate The Beatles break up. In a promo of the forthcoming episode of BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, McCartney said as the founding member of the iconic rock band, the split was the “most difficult” period of his life. “I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said I am leaving the Beatles. Is that instigating the split, or not?” McCartney said in the episode preview shared by The Guardian.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#The New Yorker
Variety

Beatles vs. the Rolling Stones: A History of Their Legendary Rivalry

Thanks to recent remarks by Paul McCartney in the New Yorker, maybe we now can all finally agree that a rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones was — and is! — a real thing, as opposed to just a fan construct. It may never have risen to actual Dodgers/Giants intensity, and sometimes the discharges from both camps have seemed much more jocular than honestly jealous or indignant. But was McCartney joking when he described the Stones as “a blues cover band” and added that “our net was cast a bit wider than theirs”? No — he was asked...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Beatles Land on TikTok With Dozens of Songs

Get back! The Beatles, one of the most iconic rock groups ever, have officially joined TikTok. For the first time, TikTok creators will be able to officially soundtrack their videos with 36 of The Beatles’ most popular songs. Those include the 12 songs from “Let It Be,” including hits like “Get Back,” “Across the Universe” and the title track, along with cuts like the John Lennon-Paul McCartney duet “I’ve Got A Feeling” and the George Harrison-penned “I Me Mine,” the last song the Beatles recorded as a group. Other Beatles tunes on TikTok include “Hey Jude” — their biggest-ever hit — “Love...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
ROCK MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Paul McCartney on the end of the Beatles: "I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny coming in one day and saying ‘I’m leaving the group’”

The Beatles split over 50 years ago, but such is their legacy, the who, why and how of it all is still a matter of debate. Now the man who has been held responsible as its instigator has spoken out in forthcoming BBC Radio 4 interview series This Cultural Life; Paul McCartney says it wasn't down to him.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
959theriver.com

Paul McCartney comes clean on the Beatles Break-up!

I think we all thought that Yoko Ono had a part in the Beatles break-up and Paul McCartney basically cleared it up for all of us. Paul McCartney tells the BBC that John Lennon broke up the Beatles. “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny. The point of it really was that John was making a new life with Yoko [Ono, his wife]. John had always wanted to sort of break loose from society because, you know, he was brought up by his Aunt Mimi, who was quite repressive, so he was always looking to break loose.”
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Jagger Pokes Fun At McCartney During L.A. Stones Show

Mick Jagger took a swipe at Paul McCartney on Thursday night (October 14th) during the Rolling Stones' concert at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium. Jagger was commenting on the former-Beatle's recent take on the Stones to The New Yorker, when he offered up, “I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are. . . I think (the Beatles') net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”
MUSIC
The Independent

McCartney, Swift to induct new members into rock hall

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on Oct. 30.McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters, the hall announced on Monday. He's close to Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl who after next week will share the distinction of being inducted twice. McCartney's in as a Beatle and solo artist, while Grohl joined as a member of Nirvana in 2014.Swift will induct songwriter Carole King and also perform some of her music, along with Jennifer Hudson.Angela Bassett who portrayed Tina...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Bruce Springsteen & Paul McCartney Set For NYC Benefit Tomorrow Night

Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys, and the Jonas Brothers are among the performers set for “special appearances” on Wednesday night (October 20th) at the Robin Hood Concert at Manhattan's Javitz Center. Backstreets.com posted: “The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Concert for New York City on October 20th,...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

The Beatles’ Deluxe ‘Let It Be’ Box Set Out Today

Out today (October 15th) is the long-awaited “Super Deluxe” version of the Beatles' Let It Be. The set features six discs — a remastered version of the album, outtakes, a Blu-ray mix of Let It Be, and engineer Glyn Johns' original 1969 mix of the scrapped original album titled Get Back.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy