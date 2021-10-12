CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Track Earns Triple Platinum Honors

Cover picture for the article50 years after its release, John Lennon's 1971 single, “Imagine” has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA. “Imagine” was first released as a single on October 11th, 1971 and was the only track pulled from the album of the same name. The Imagine album went on to top the Billboard 200, and the single peaked at Number Three. “Imagine” didn't receive a single release in the UK until 1975 as a tie-in with Lennon's Shaved Fish hits collection when it hit Number Six in the singles charts.

