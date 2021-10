A line of cars pull up at 7:45 p.m. on a recent Friday night in South Tampa. They park on the tree-lined road and get out. Neighbors amble over, kids already in pajamas. By 8 p.m., more than 50 people have found a spot on the sidewalk or across the street to watch a dazzling 20-minute light and special effects show. There is music, video, computerized dancing lights and even sparks and fire balls that wow the crowd. At the end, they cheer.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO