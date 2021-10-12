CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay and Ski

visithoodriver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHood River’s only waterfront hotel offering friendly service, amazing views, spectacular sunsets. Dine at Riverside or Cebu Lounge. Enjoy the pool, hot tubs, sauna, fitness center and shoreline path. Hood River Hotel. Let Hood River Hotel be your cozy basecamp for skiing, hiking, dining, and downtown shopping! Explore their special...

shipnc.com

Long Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

(StatePoint) Whether you are looking for a long weekend getaway to relax and recharge, a romantic escape, or a family-friendly adventure close to home, great options abound for Pennsylvanians. Here are a few ideas to help you plan your next trip. Cool Excursions in York County. Explore York County! York...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TravelDailyNews.com

The best ski resorts in the US

As the cold weather draws in, it’s time to ditch the flip flops and inflatables and head to the slopes for some winter activities. Yep, if you’re ready to slide on the ice all the way into 2022, here are the US’s best ski resorts for you to try out this season.
TRAVEL
thevillagerny.com

Ski Area Improvements

Caption: It has been a busy summer with the construction of the Yodeler Express, a state-of-the-art high speed detachable quad chairlift that replaces the fixed grip Yodeler Quad that was built in 2001. Holiday Valley $6.1 Million Improvements for 2021-22 Winter Season. By Brooke Szpaicher. Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville,...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
tripsavvy.com

The 10 Best Ski Packs of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown. Best Overall: Mammut Light Protection Airbag 3.0 at Backcountry. "It provides more protection than other packs." Best Budget...
LIFESTYLE
Santafe New Mexican.com

Stay safe, stay stylish

Stuart Ashman, CEO form IFAM, arranges a group of Peruvian masks at the IFAM Center on Cerrillos Rd on Thursday afternoon in preparation of their new show. The exhibit “Art that Saves Lives: Masks from the Peruvian Amazon” will feature an array of Covid face masks created by Pueblos Artesanos, an artisan collective from the Peruvian Amazon. The exhibit will include the 30 best handmade masks picked from a larger pool of 253 masks from Peruvian artist from 17 different regions. The exhibit opened last week and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 13. All masks in the show are available for purchase.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
skyhinews.com

Grand Nordic to host ski swap

Ahead of the upcoming ski season, the Grand Nordic club is hosting its annual ski swap for new and used equipment on Oct. 22 at Snow Mountain Ranch. The free-entry sale will start at 6 p.m. with registration of gear and accessories beginning at 5 p.m. at the Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center. Proceeds from the sale will benefit local Nordic programs for children.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
buckrail.com

Happy feet, happy ski season

JACKSON, Wyo. — If you’ve ever worn a pair of ski boots that doesn’t fit right or been on a chair with someone whose boots fit poorly, you know how quickly foot pain can ruin a day on the slopes. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, the best ski days ever start at the bottom — at your feet.
JACKSON, WY
bendsource.com

Low-Snow Skiing

It's been five years since Mt. Bachelor reported above-average annual snowfall, according to the website On The Snow. Most climate change models predict that winters will be shorter and more unpredictable in the future, which has the potential to lead to a shorter, more unpredictable tourism season in Central Oregon.
BEND, OR
Only In Michigan

The Corsail Trail Network In Michigan Is A Whimsical Place To Hike, Ski, And Stroll

It’s no secret that Michigan is a natural wonderland. If you love exploring the Great Outdoors, you’ll find ample opportunities throughout our state to enjoy hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, casual strolling, and so much more. No matter your skill level or preferred method of transport, one impressive trail network in Michigan undoubtedly deserves your attention. […] The post The Corsail Trail Network In Michigan Is A Whimsical Place To Hike, Ski, And Stroll appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
pagosasprings.com

Wolf Creek Ski Area OPENS!

Wolf Creek Ski Area is excited to announce another early season opening with a 14” winter storm that blew in on the heels of Columbus Day. Wolf Creek will open this weekend Saturday, October 16th and Sunday, October 17th with Treasure Stoke (detachable quad), Nova (beginner double chairlift) and the Lynx (beginner conveyer lift). The slopes will be closed during the week and will reopen the following weekend. Lifts will be open from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Conditions are very early season with unmark obstacles. The mountain landscape is amazingly beautiful with fall colors coming up from both sides of Wolf Creek Pass. Lift tickets will be at Local Appreciation Rates of $60 for adults, $41 for seniors and $31 for children. Lift tickets to the Lynx and Nova Lifts only will be $40 for all ages.
LIFESTYLE
coloradoski.com

Colorado Ski Season is Here

Arapahoe Basin Becomes First Ski Area to Open Continuously for the 2021-22 Winter Season. The 2021-22 ski season is underway in Colorado with skiers and snowboarders celebrating the opening of Arapahoe Basin this morning. At 8:30 a.m. the Black Mountain Express lift began delivering skiers and riders to the intermediate High Noon trail with an 18-inch base of packed powder.
COLORADO STATE
realvail.com

Vail ski history inspires Colorado stay-and-play package from Antlers at Vail hotel

The Antlers at Vail hotel recently issued the following press release on its historically inspired stay-and-play package honoring Vail’s rich history and the celebrated 10th Mountain Division:. As the “slow travel” trend continues to motivate travelers to pursue more intentional, deeper experiences that connect them to a destination’s past and...
COLORADO STATE
Only In Indiana

This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated

There are few things in this life that are quite as relaxing as a nice, quiet forest hike. Lucky for us, Indiana is full of amazing hikes that are open (and breathtaking) year-round — rain, snow, or shine. Sure, you could always go hiking on any of the most popular trails around the state, but […] The post This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Michigan

The Historic Nahma Inn In Michigan Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

Are you a fan of all things spooky? You don’t have to fully believe in the paranormal to appreciate the wonders of a historic destination that’s rich with ghost stories. One lovely locale here in the Great Lakes State delivers a perfect combination of rich history, fantastic service, and a dash of ghostly glee. When […] The post The Historic Nahma Inn In Michigan Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eagle Newspapers

Caz Ski Club to open for 85th consecutive ski season

CAZENOVIA — This winter, Cazenovia Ski Club, located at 5251 Rathbun Road, will open for its 85th consecutive ski season. Located behind Chittenango Falls, the small, private ski area offers roughly 100 acres of diverse terrain. According to a Dec. 20, 2010 article written by Cazenovia Ski Club member Russ...
CAZENOVIA, NY
corvallisadvocate.com

Corvallis Ski Swap Coming Soon

The ski and snowboarding season is nearly here. Although we do have Peak Sports in Corvallis, a store where new snow equipment is available and Play it Again Sports, a store with used equipment, ski swap is another option for Corvallisites. This year marks the 53rd annual Corvallis Ski Swap...
CORVALLIS, OR
ravallirepublic.com

Lost Trail Ski Swap is Oct. 15 and 16

The Lost Trail Ski Patrol’s 49th Annual Ski/Snowboard/Outdoor Gear Swap is on Oct. 15 and 16. About 50 years ago Lost Trail Ski patrollers gathered around a kitchen table and decided to host their first safety on skis event. The goal was to provide skiers and outdoor recreationalists the opportunity to purchase safe, gently-used outdoor gear at reasonable prices.
HAMILTON, MT
tetongravity.com

​Whats Up With The Bunch’s New Ski Brand 1000 Skis?

The boys that are the Bunch - known for doing things a little differently - are dipping their hands into the game of making skis. | 1000 Skis photo. For those of you who have been paying attention to the weird corner of skiing that is the Bunch, you might have noticed some murmurs about Alex Hackel, Pär ‘Peyben’ Hägglund, Magnus Granér and Lucas Stål Madison switching up their ski sponsors this year. Well, the news is true, but there’s a whole lot more. The youthful skiing visionaries, known for their aesthetically pleasing short films and disdain for skiing with poles, decided to go all in and start their own ski brand. Enter 1000 Skis, a brand-new outfit from Sweden that’s dedicated to changing the way the ski industry works. In the words of Hägglund, 1000 Skis is “a brand for contemporary skiers.” So, they’re making their own skis? Cool. But what’s really cool is how it’s being done. The brand wants to find a solution to the problem of sustainability in skiing, and share what they learn with the world.
SPORTS

