“Bits and Pieces of LaSalle Parish”
(In and around Caldwell, Catahoula/LaSalle Parishes) Phone 318-316-1759 Box 478, Trout, LA 71371 Some old great photos of the past. More next week! Rev. Thomas T. Tingle, born Oct. 28, 1825 in Perry County, AL and died Sept. 23, 1919, in Caldwell Parish. He was married to Elizabeth Creed, Permelia Swilley, and Louisa Townsend. Philip Houston Volentine (Larry Chapman collection) John Abner Tingle Idella Ganey LaCroix and Emma Ganey Warwick …www.thejenatimes.net
Comments / 0