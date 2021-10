Two new members of the Board of Aldermen for the Town of Tullos - Amanda Welch and Heather Berryman - were sworn in last week during the council’s regular October meeting, by LaSalle Parish Clerk of Court Steve Andrews Welch and Berryman were appointed following the resignation of Aldermen Dustin Jones and Kathi Volentine. Welch has lived in Tullos for the past five years and Berryman is a life…