Economy

Amazon drivers could be owed thousands in employee rights claims

By Emma Lunn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe law firm has launched an employee rights claim on behalf of drivers and believes that Amazon could owe drivers a total £140m in compensation. Currently drivers making deliveries on behalf of Amazon via Amazon’s ‘Delivery Service Partners’ (DSPs) are classified as self-employed. This means they don’t benefit from employees’ rights such as holiday pay, the National Minimum Wage and an employment contract.

