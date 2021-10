Each year, newspapers across the country use National Newspaper Week as an opportunity to talk to our readers about the value of what we do, our role as watchdog against increasingly opaque governments, our fight to report accurately and thoroughly the information you, our readers, need. This year the theme decided upon by the National Newspaper Association was a reminder to all of us that we do not stand alone. We are not just observers of our communities, we are PART of our communities. In choosing “Community Forum” as this year’s theme, the NNA was nudging us all to remember we are part of a conversation — one that gets more important every day.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO