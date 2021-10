The Litchfield School Board met in the new Litchfield High School commons area which is nearing completion. School Nurse Lorie Garland gave an update on the COVID situation. Garland says Litchfield gets the prize for having the most COVID cases so far this school year of any district in the area. She says 82 students and staff have been diagnosed, and she says about 50 students are out each day for COVID-related reasons.